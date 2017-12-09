DINUBA, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/08/17 -- San Joaquin Valley Homes (SJV Homes) announced it will build 37 more homes at Viscaya, a master-planned community that originally offered 87 three- and four-bedroom single-family homes when it opened in November 2016.

"Since sales have been so brisk and demand for these beautiful, affordable homes has been so high, we feel we owe it to the community to expand our offerings at Viscaya," said Danny Garcia, vice president of sales at SJV Homes.

Viscaya offers five diverse, open floor plans with Mediterranean, Tuscan and Craftsman exteriors ranging in size from 1,443 to 2,100 square feet with two- and three-car garages. The homes are on spacious lots averaging 7,000 square feet, with some over 10,000 square feet.

Dinuba Unified School District, which includes Roosevelt Elementary, Washington Intermediate and Dinuba High schools, serves Viscaya. With easy access to Highway 99, Viscaya is less than an hour from Fresno and 40 minutes from the Fresno Yosemite International Airport. It is close to shopping, major employers including Fruit Patch, Ruiz Food Products, El Monte Park and Recreation Park.

This is a joint venture project with Presidio Residential Capital, a San Diego-based real estate investment company that funds 100 percent of the projects and operations of SJV Homes.

Interested buyers can sign up on the interest list for these beautiful new homes by visiting the SJV Home's website or calling 559-732-2660.

About SJV Homes

Deeply rooted in residential construction, the founders of Visalia, California-based San Joaquin Valley Homes have built thousands of quality homes and attractive neighborhoods for Central Valley residents. Founders Joe Leal, Jim Robinson and Randy Merrill share a vision of delivering excellence through every level of building, delivering wonderful homes in great neighborhoods. In 2013, SJV Homes combined forces with Presidio Residential Capital, a real estate investment company based in San Diego. www.sjvhomes.com

