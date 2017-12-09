SHARM EL SHEIKH, EGYPT -- (Marketwired) -- 12/08/17 -- Editor's Note: There is a photo associated with this press release.

While African Heads of State, Policy makers and business Leaders are meeting at the Africa 2017 Forum this week, The Almas Jiwani Foundation announces a new strategic partnership with Lions Legacy International.

A champion for gender equality and women's social, economic, and political empowerment, working diligently to promote access to education to young women and girls around the world, The Almas Jiwani Foundation's new partnership will improve long term socioeconomic outcomes in some of the world's most rural and impacted regions.

"Education is a fundamental human right and is essential to building equality and opportunity for women and girls. Enriching the beautiful minds of our young people will allow them to soar above the challenges they face with ingenuity and innovation. We are very happy to be working together to advance this crucial goal," said Almas Jiwani, CEO & President of the Almas Jiwani Foundation.

"We believe that access to education is a fundamental human right," said Alex Hill, Executive Director, Investor Development of Lions Legacy International. "The status and role of women is the best indicator to a nation's growth potential, and is a key factor in determining a society's standard of living. Through our team, partners, investors and the community at large - we have set out to achieve an ambitious goal: to democratize education globally. Partnering with The Almas Jiwani Foundation will accelerate our collective efforts in realizing this vision."

Currently, Ethiopia has a gender parity index of 0.82 in the classroom, and the low number of schools in the nation's most remote regions makes opportunity for education a challenge for most Ethiopian girls and young women. This cooperation will result in the creation of several schools in Ethiopia's Tigray Region with a 1:1 gender parity in every classroom.

About Almas Jiwani Foundation

The vision of The Almas Jiwani Foundation is to empower women, girls and marginalized communities through focused projects that directly address disparities in equality, education, entrepreneurship and energy rights. The Foundation aims to bridge inequalities through innovative projects designed to incubate and deliver sustainable and gender conscious solutions for communities in need. By leveraging our unparalleled network of partners and stakeholders in global issues, the Almas Jiwani Foundation provides the forum for discourse, engagement and action on the world's most pressing challenges.

About Lions Legacy International

Lions Legacy International is a philanthropic organization focused on democratizing education globally, through building schools with a 1:1 gender parity and creation of open source education technology. The organization's first project is focused on building schools in the Tigray Region of Ethiopia, culminated by a month long motorcycle trek to document the communities impacted.

