Hot Trash Releases First Single "One More Chance" feat. MELI

Official Music Video features Activist Marisa Papen

PIONEERTOWN, California, Dec. 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Hot Trash's "One More Chance (feat. MELI)" shares the familiar experience of wondering if you did the right thing ending your relationship. Most of us haveromanticized how blissful it would all be with just one more chance.

The video, youtube.com/watch?v=aAZtrN8_ipc&feature=youtu.be, represents the feeling you have when you see an old photo of an ex in your phone, reminiscing about the best of times, temporary amnesiaabout the truth, and making up a romantic story of how it could be again. Starring world renowned Artist, Activist and Nudist Marisa Papen who shares her thoughts on art,freedom and truth with us;

"Being true to who we are is the most important thing to me. We face daily news of abuse of power, sexually and otherwise. Manytoo fearful to come forward before are finally sharing their voice and truly being heard, knowing they matter, it's so freeing. We also see countless Instagrammodels looking for likes by exploiting themselves physically while often being judged negatively or blamed for unwanted advances for showing off their bodies.Freedom to be in our truth is a birth right, showing our bodies isn't an invitation for unwanted sexual advances, nor is being naked not an art form, so thecontroversy around people's rights to be nude feels like a law against our nature. Nudity seems to be extremely confusing for many, no one should beashamed, abused or forced to hide themselves. I see our bodies as entirely unique, beautiful and ours to do with as we please, as long as we do not harmanother. I hope that by sharing my body and art I free people's beliefs of stigmas, empower them, and open their minds. Much like feeling confined in arelationship that isn't working, many are confined by societies decided on judgments. Now that people are feeling more courageous to express their truth, weare taking back our power. I love feeling free so I choose to make my art surrounded by nature and the beautiful places that draw attention to things thatmatter to me. Being arrested for my art and the feeling of being free is something I stand firmly against."

Marisa Papen is a 25-year-old nude-artist from Belgium. Born in the town of Paal, she grew up feeling more comfortable nude than in clothing. Recentlyarrested for entering the pyramids at Giza sans clothing, she made global news headlines.

Hot Trash, comprised of artists Kelly Halloran and Rocco Gardner, will release their freshman album in February; One More Chance is the first single featuringvocals by Meli, recorded at Rancho V in Pioneertown, CA. For more information; Erica@revelcollective.com

Available on Spotify and iTunes.