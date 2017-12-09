The Danish Government and The Danish People's Party have on 8 December 2017 agreed to reduce tariffs for the passage of the Great Belt Bridge.



The agreement entails that the tariffs from 1 January 2018 will be reduced by 15 per cent. Furthermore, the agreement entails that tariffs will be further reduced to a total of 25 per cent compared to the tariffs today on 1 January 2023, when the expansion of the West Funen motorway between Nørre Aaby and Odense Vest has been completed. The reduction will apply to all light vehicles using automatic payment and have entered into an agreement with A/S Storebælt. The reduction applies to all lorries and buses.



As part of the agreement it has been decided that A/S Storebælt will contribute with 2.1 billon kr. to the expansion of the West Funen Motorway between Nørre Aaby and Odense Vest with a construction budget of 2.4 billion kr.



The agreement has consequences for A/S Storebælt's economy, as the repayment period increases by approx. 5 years to a total of 34 years. The debt in A/S Storebælt is expected to be repaid in 2032.