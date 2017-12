BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China consumer inflation slowed more than forecast in November, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Saturday.



The consumer price index climbed 1.7 percent on year, missing forecasts for an increase of 1.8 percent.



This follows a 1.9 percent surge in the previous month.



The bureau also said that producer prices rose 5.8 percent in November from last year, matching forecasts.



This was slower from a growth of 6.9 percent recorded in October



