

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China consumer inflation slowed more than forecast in November, driven by a decline in food prices, and producer inflation matched forecasts, giving scope for policy makers to maintain prudent monetary policy.



The consumer price index climbed 1.7 percent on year, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed Saturday.



This missed forecasts for an increase of 1.8 percent and follows a 1.9 percent surge in the previous month.



The inflation was well below the government's full year target of around 3 percent.



Data showed that food prices fell sharply to 1.1 percent, compared to a 0.4 percent drop in October. But non-food prices rose 2.5 percent, slightly higher than October's 2.4 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices were flat, following a 0.1 percent uptick last month.



Separate data from NBS showed that producer prices rose 5.8 percent in November from last year, matching forecasts.



This was slower from a growth of 6.9 percent recorded in October.



Monthly inflation slowed to 0.5 percent from 0.7 percent.



