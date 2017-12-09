How to Buy Litecoin (LTC) Currency?In January of 2017, the price of Litecoin was just $3.75 and things were not looking good for the cryptocurrency once touted to be the rival to Bitcoin. A few months later, Litecoin upgraded to the Segregated Witness system (SegWit) to boost its speed and capacity. Since then, there has been no looking back; Litecoin has hit record highs, currently trading near $90.61 and rallying more than 5,200% since the start of the year. With the Litecoin market cap at around $4.89 billion, it's not surprising.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...