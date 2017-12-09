Bullisher Call auf Aktien >> Bildauswahl durch die BSNgine, zum Originalzusammenhang » Blick auf den EUR/USD vor den US-Daten... » WTI Öl auf dem Prüfstand: Droht die... A Wall Street bank just made the most bullish call on stocks yet John Stolzfus of Oppenheimer has the most bullish S&P 500 forecast for 2018, with a year-end price target of 3,000.He sees many of the positive drivers from 2017 continuing, such as slow-and-steady economic expansion, strong earnings growth and continued monetary accommodation.With nearly every market expert bullish on stocks heading into 2018, it's tough to stand out. But John Stoltzfus has managed to do it.The chief investment strategist at Oppenheimer just unveiled his year-end S&P 500 target of 3,000,...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...