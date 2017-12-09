

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Two Palestinians have been shot dead in an Israeli airstrike in Gaza, which was a part of a counterattack to rocket launch from inside the Gaza Strip, media reports showed Saturday.



The strike, targeted at a militant training camp and a weapons depot, also wounded more than twenty five people.



'Today... in response to the rockets fired at southern Israeli communities throughout yesterday, Israel air force aircraft targeted four facilities belonging to the Hamas terror organisation in the Gaza Strip,' Israeli army said in a statement.



The dead were identified as Mahmoud al-Atal and Mohammed Safadi and their bodies had been obtained at dawn from training sites of the Qassam Brigades armed wing in the south of Gaza City.



The Israeli attack came following clashes with Palestinians over President Donald Trump's decision to recognise Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.



