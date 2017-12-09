

JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi announced the end of the war against ISIS, as the nation recaptured control of the nation's border with Syria, media reports showed Saturday.



Iraq got total liberation from ISIS, Lt. Gen. Abdul-Amir Rasheed Yar Allah said, adding that their forces were completely controlling the international Iraqi-Syrian borders.



'Our forces are in complete control of the Iraqi-Syrian border and I, therefore, announce the end of the war against Daesh,' PM Haider al-Abadi told at a conference in Baghdad.



Some ISIS fighters are reported to have fled to Syria and Turkey.



The news came a day after Iraq launched a new drive to clear ISIS from areas of the al-Jazeera region between Nineveh and Anbar.



