The latest market research report by Technavio on the global gum arabic market predicts a CAGR of more than 8% during the period 2017-2021.

The report segments the global gum arabic market by application (confectionery, beverages, bakery products, and sauces and condiments) and by geography (EMEA, the Americas, and APAC). It provides a detailed illustration of the major factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Here are some key findings of the global gum arabic market, according to Technavio researchers:

Growing application of gum arabic: a major market driver

In 2016, the confectionery segment dominated the market by occupying more than 25% share

EMEA dominated the global gum arabic market with a share of close to 41% in 2016

Agrigum International, Alland Robert, Kerry Group, Nexira, TIC Gums and Ingredion are the leading players in the market

Growing application of gum arabic is one of the major factors driving the global gum arabic market. Gum arabic is used in traditional medicines as a calming and softening agent. It is used in making medicine concoction to treat internal ailments such as cough, dysentery, diarrhea, and hemorrhage. Gum arabic is used in many veterinary medicines to treat inflammations and skin diseases. Gum arabic is used in the food industry to set flavors and as an emulsifier. It prevents the crystallization of sugar in confectionery products. Gum arabic acts as a stabilizing agent in frozen dairy products. In bakery goods, it helps in stabilizing mousses because of its adhesive properties. It is also added in alcoholic beverages such as beer, where it is used as a turbidity agent.

Confectionery: largest application segment

Gum arabic is used as a stabilizer in cream shells, confectionery gels, fillings, icing, and other confectionery items to encapsulate flavors, which is important in any confectionery product. This property of gum arabic is the major driver for the market. Confectionery items are usually packaged in a wrapper or foil, and gum arabic forms films and coatings in panned confections for prolonged shelf life and protection. This makes gum arabic a functional ingredient in any confectionery item.

According to Manjunath Reddy, a lead analyst at Technavio for research on food, "TIC Gums, a US-based manufacturer, offers Pre-Hydrated Gum Arabic FT, which is a food-grade gum arabic suitable for use in confections and flavor carriers. Pre-Hydrated Gum Arabic FT is spray-dried agglomerated gum arabic. It disperses without lumping even with minimal agitation. Hydration is faster than spray-dried powder in almost all applications. Because of such properties, gum arabic is an essential ingredient in confectionery products."

Competitive vendor landscape

The changing consumer demands and preferences have influenced the food and beverage industry in terms of product differentiation, especially in the choice of food ingredients. Gum arabic manufacturers experience intense competition because of low product differentiation. Manufacturers in the market compete based on price, distribution, and quality or grade of gum arabic. The global gum arabic market is highly fragmented due to the presence of large global players that have a vast geographical presence with huge production facilities. The demand for gum arabic is increasing rapidly because of factors such as the growing demand for vegetarian alternatives to food additives and growing application of gum arabic in bakery and confectionery products.

