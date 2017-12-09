The global intrinsic safety modules market is expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 6% during the period 2017-2021, according to a new market research study by Technavio.

The report categorizes the global intrinsic safety modules market by product (intrinsic safety modules with zener barrier, intrinsic safety modules with isolator barrier, and intrinsic safety modules with convertor barrier) and by end-user (oil and gas, mining, power and chemicals and petrochemicals). The report also determines the geographic breakdown of the market in terms of detailed analysis and impact, which includes key geographies such as APAC, the Americas, and EMEA.

Market driver: high demand for process automation in emerging markets

High demand for input/output safety modules, particularly from the Middle East and the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa) countries, will act as a major driver for the intrinsic safety modules market. Developed regions such as Europe and North America already possess a large market for these modules, whereas countries such as China, India, Vietnam, South Korea, Thailand, and Indonesia and those in Latin America and the Middle East, which are emerging markets, are generating high demand for intrinsic safety modules.

According to Sushmit Chakraborty, a lead analyst at Technavio for automation research, "There is also an increasing demand for network adapters and intelligent I/O modules that also partially supports the growth of the market. I/O modules are not new in the market, and the increasing demand for these modules is attributed to the accelerated rate of process automation in industries with harsh and volatile environments. Therefore, vendors are providing a wide portfolio of I/O modules. The major vendors in the market try to leverage their installed base, whereas some third-party suppliers concentrate on providing specialized and compatible I/O modules depending on the end-users' control systems."

Market trend: emergence of intrinsically safe wireless pressure sensors

Wireless pressure sensors feature a rugged metal enclosure with corrosion-resistant construction. Owing to the sealed enclosure, they are highly suitable for outdoor applications in harsh environments. The pressure ports and the pressure diaphragm are also made of corrosion-resistant materials to make them resilient in the harshest of process media. They also have a direct or remote-mount antenna that ensures flexibility in different applications. These pressure sensors are highly useful in remote pressure monitoring applications where maintenance related to wiring is not feasible. This high degree of flexibility in packaging results in increased efficiency and ease of working in remote environments as well as cost-effective process sensing.

Market challenge: applicable only for low power circuits

The major disadvantage of intrinsic safety modules in offering protection is that they can only be used for low-power circuits. Therefore, they cannot be used with intrinsically safe motors. Intrinsic safety modules are used mostly in devices such as pressure transmitters, small capacity solenoid valves, control valve positioners, and similar devices. The measuring devices named above must be designed as intrinsically safe. Vendors need to do a step-by-step procedure to understand the criticality of the systems and how the process works.

Vendors in the market:

Rockwell Automation

Schneider Electric

Siemens

Eaton

ABB

Pepperl+ Fuchs

OMEGA

Rotork

IMI Sensors

Extronics

The global intrinsic safety modules market is fragmented with local, regional, and international players. As these modules are used for industry-specific purposes, vendors try to differentiate their products by introducing innovative products. Many vendors target the oil and gas, mining, and power industries as these sectors offer an immense scope for the use of intrinsic safety modules in smart grids and offer protection to electrical devices. The industries next in preference are food and beverage and automotive.

