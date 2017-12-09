The latest market research report by Technavio on the global automotive brake calipers marketpredicts a CAGR of more than 3% during the period 2017-2021.

The report segments the global automotive brake calipers market by vehicle type (passenger cars and commercial vehicles) and by geography (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas). It provides a detailed illustration of the major factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Here are some key findings of the global automotive brake calipers market, according to Technavio automotive researchers:

Increasing sales of SUVs and pickup trucks globally: a major market driver

The passenger cars held the largest share of more than 79% of the brake calipers market in 2016.

APAC dominated the global automotive brake calipers market with more than 46% share in 2016

Continental, ZF Friedrichshafen, WABCO, and Brembo are the leading players in the market

Increasing sales of SUVs and pickup trucks globally is one of the major factors driving the global automotive brake calipers market. The global automotive industry is going through an era of evolution because of the new emerging technologies and innovations to bring new types of vehicles in the market. In the last decade, numerous new vehicles have become commercially available in the mass market, particularly the new-age SUVs. The automakers have been concentrating on the economics of demand and supply and to meet the potential demand, they have been expanding the product line-up of SUVs.

Global automotive brake calipers market for passenger cars: largest segment by vehicle type

Though there are high-powered brakes such as s-cam drum brakes available in the market, the disc brakes are preferred when compared to the drum brakes. The primary reason for this is the design of disc brakes because they are mounted in an open environment. Hence, the dissipation of heat is far superior in disc brakes when compared to the drum brakes. Most passenger cars on the road today have a disc brake in front. However, the trend to adopt all four wheels with the disc brake is gradually increasing. This would be a huge advantage for the automotive brake calipers market.

According to Ganesh Subramanian, a lead analyst at Technavio for research on automotive components, "Increased emphasis on the manufacturing sector in India will lead to the creation of more jobs and continuous improvement in the country's infrastructure, fueling the growth of the automotive brake calipers market. The sales in the automotive industry highly depend on the approval of bank loans. In the current scenario, the government is encouraging spending among consumers. The low-interest rates are expected to continue during the forecast period, encouraging more consumers to buy passenger cars."

Competitive vendor landscape

The automotive industry is observing a shift towards advanced safety systems where the offerings by various OEMs must meet the customers' expectations. Disc brakes are usually found in passenger cars, while drum brakes are usually found in commercial vehicles due to the high cost associated with disc brakes. The adoption of disc brakes is growing significantly during the during the forecast period as it provides a sharper braking when compared with conventional drum brakes that are currently available in the market. This increase in the adoption of disc brakes will translate into greater demand for brake calipers, thereby fostering the market growth during the forecast period.

