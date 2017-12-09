Technavio's latest market research report on the global bio-based polyethylene terephthalate (PET) marketprovides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021. Technaviodefines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

The global bio-based PET market is expected to witness a CAGR of more than 25% during the forecast period. One of the key factors resulting in the growth of the global bio-based PET market is the increasing demand from carbonated soft drink market. The increasing consumption of carbonated soft drinks in BRICS is expected to drive the demand for sustainable packaging materials such as bio-based PET during the forecast period.

The top three emerging market trends driving the global bio-based PET market according to Technavio research analysts are:

Reduction in rigid packaging waste

Technological innovations in PET

Production of 100% bio-based PET bottles

Post-consumer packaging waste in Europe and the Americas varies according to the legislation and available infrastructure for collection and recovery of wastes. According to the Packaging and Packaging Waste Directive, around 65% of all the packaging used in the European Union should be recovered. However, around 43% of post-consumer plastics are buried and incinerated. The European waste legislation aims at achieving sustainability in Europe.

According to Kshama Upadhyay, a lead analyst at Technavio for bio-chemicals and bio-materials, "Bio-based polyethylene terephthalate can be reused in numerous forms. Bottles are sorted, crushed, washed, dried, and processed into granules to make bottles, chairs, and raincoats. Those plastics that cannot be sustainably recycled are used in efficient waste-to-energy facilities to produce electricity and heat. Emissions are subjected to strict regulations and control standards, and these plastics are used as fuel in industrial processes and as a replacement for fossil fuels."

The weight of PET-based bottles has decreased significantly due to developments in bio-based PET resin technology and conversion equipment. PET assist manufacturers in reducing the energy used for production and the resources required for further processes. The production of PET requires few resources, and the material has a low environmental impact. This material is lightweight and reduces transportation costs. It also reduces secondary packaging as they are less likely to break. PET substantially reduces greenhouse gas emissions and transportation charges.

Plants absorb carbon dioxide, which is the most abundant greenhouse gas, and convert it into biomass. This biomass is further processed to make bio-based plastics. Most of the polymers can be technically replaced by bio-based polymers. Replacement of petrochemical polymers can reduce carbon dioxide emissions. With the increasing use of bio-based content in packaging and rapid improvements in waste management, bioplastics used in rigid packaging applications can significantly reduce potentially irreversible climatic changes

Most of the bio-based PET comprises 30% of bio-based monoethylene glycol and 70% of petroleum-based purified terephthalic acid. Companies have been investing heavily in R&D activities for the development of complete bio-based PET that comprises of bio-based monoethylene glycol and naturally derived petroleum-based purified terephthalic acid based material. GEVO has successfully produced fully recyclable and renewable PET in cooperation with TORAY INDUSTRIES. GEVO is currently working with partners to develop the process technology needed to manufacture para-xylene from isobutanol at commercial-scale and make competitive economics.

"NaturALL Bottle Alliance, a collaboration between Nestlé Waters and Danone produces bottles made of 80% bio-based PET at its West Sacramento pilot plant. Work is expected to begin soon at a new facility that will produce bottles with 60% or more bio-based PET. It aims at developing the process required to produce 95% bio-based PET bottle by 2022," says Kshama

