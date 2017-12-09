The global data center power market is expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 13% from 2017-2021, according to a new market research report by Technavio.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171209005087/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global data center power market 2017-2021 under their ICT library. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Global data center power market segmentation by product and geography

Technavio's report on the global data center power market analyses the business dimensions and presents a comprehensive breakdown in terms of market segmentation by product, including uninterruptible power supply, generators, transfer switches and switchgear, power distribution units, and energy storage. The UPS dominated the global data center market in 2016, accounting for a share of more than 26%.

Based on geography, the global data center power market has been segmented into the Americas, EMEA, and APAC. The Americas dominated the global data center power market in 2016, with a share of more than 46%.

"The Americas dominated the global data center power market in 2016. The growth is attributed to the increasing number of new data center constructions as well as the renovation of the existing data centers. The US is major revenue contributing country in this region, wherein many global providers are involved in powering the facilities through renewable energy sources for data center operations," says Jujhar Singh, a lead analyst at Technavio for data center research.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

Global data center power market: competitive vendor landscape

The global data center power market is dominated by six key players that include ABB, Eaton, Vertiv, GE Industrial Solutions, Legrand, and Schneider Electric. Vendors in the global data center power market are moderately concentrated. The market is highly competitive as all players strive to gain greater market shares. Intense competition, rapid advances in technology, and consolidation of data centers constitute significant risks for the vendors in the market. Therefore, to survive and succeed in this competitive environment, it is imperative for vendors to distinguish their product and service offerings through clear and unique value propositions.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Other topics covered in the report:

Market drivers:

Increased construction of green data centers

Increase in data center investment

Market challenges:

UPS battery failure

Consolidation of data centers

Market trends:

Use of DC power distribution for data center

Growing adoption of multimode UPS systems

Get a sample copy of the global data center power market report free of cost

Access Technavio's continuously growing data center research library and find expert analysis on hundreds of markets.

About Technavio

Technaviois a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171209005087/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com