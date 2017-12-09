The whole grain and high fiber food market in the US is expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 7% during the period 2017-2021, according to a new market research study by Technavio.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171209005093/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the whole grain and high fiber food market in the US 2017-2021 under their food and beverage library. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The report categorizes the whole grain and high fiber food market in the US by product (cereals, bakery products, and snacks) and by distribution channel (hypermarkets and supermarkets, convenience stores, online retailers, and independent retailers).

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

Market driver: health benefits of whole grain and high fiber foods

Urbanization has induced extensive changes in the ways of life and dietary habits of people across the globe. Obesity is a major concern in developed nations such as the US, where a significant portion of the population has the condition. People have started adopting healthy lifestyles to decrease the rising occurrences of such diseases. Consumers in the US are becoming more conscious about their health and fitness and paying more attention to the nutritional content of the foods they consume. The health-conscious population base demands foods that have the optimal combination of essential nutrients. The demand for whole grain foods is increasing due to their high fiber content.

According to Manjunath Reddy, a lead analyst at Technavio for food researchWhole grain and high fiber foods have many nutritional benefits. Whole grains have nutrients such as vitamins, minerals, and omega-3 fatty acids. Due to their high fiber content, whole grains are helpful in maintaining blood cholesterol levels and keeping the heart healthy. High-fiber foods also have many health benefits as they help the liver to function properly, and remove toxins and sugar from the body. The intake of high fiber foods slows down digestion. This ensures that all nutrients are released into the bloodstream evenly."

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Market trend: growing popularity of food made from sprouted whole grains

One of the significant trends emerging in the market is the popularity of foods made from sprouted whole grains. The process of sprouting activates the enzymes in grains, adds a sweet texture, and enhances the color of bakery products. Sprouted flours are used in bakery products to provide them a different flavor. This trend is gradually gaining popularity with the increasing use of sprouted whole grains in products such as muffins, crackers, cupcakes, and biscuits. The popularity of bread that is made using sprouted grains is increasing because of the many benefits that it offers. This type of bread is beneficial for people who are mildly sensitive to gluten and for those who face difficulty in digesting regular bread.

Market challenge: fluctuations in food prices

Players are currently trying to resolve the challenge of food price fluctuations by entering into purchase contracts with manufacturers and suppliers of such foods so that the prices are fixed in advance as on the execution date. Over the last few years, on an average, food prices have increased almost 2.7% annually. Whole grain and high fiber food products are healthy alternatives to regular meals, but their high price is a major challenge for consumers.

Is your business on track for a successful future? Learn how Technavio can help

Technavio helps businesses anticipate changes in their marketplace, make proactive adjustments, and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

Key vendors in the market

Cargill

Flowers Foods

Hodgson Mill

Kellogg

Mondelez International

The whole grain and high fiber food market in the US has increased from being a small segment of the global whole grain and high fiber food market to one with an enormous potential. The market is further estimated to witness tremendous growth during the forecast period due to factors such as the rise in disposable income, demand for convenience foods, and hectic and busy lifestyles. With increasing health-consciousness among consumers, manufacturers have started focusing on including healthy ingredients in their products such as whole grains and other high fiber ingredients.

Get a sample copy of the whole grain and high fiber food market in the US report free of cost

Access Technavio's continuously growing food research library and find expert analysis on hundreds of markets.

About Technavio

Technaviois a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171209005093/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com