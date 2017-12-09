SpendEdge, a global procurement intelligence advisory firm, has launched two procurement research reports on the metals and mining category. To help clients understand the current supply landscape of the metals and mining sector, analysts have covered reports such as 'Refinery Catalyst Procurement Research Report' and 'Lithium Procurement Research Report'

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171209005019/en/

Refinery Catalyst and Lithium Procurement Research Reports Now Available From SpendEdge (Graphic: Business Wire)

Global Refinery Catalyst Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

The growth of the global refinery catalyst market can be attributed to the rise in the use of zeolites in the refinery process. Zeolites are used in the petrochemical industry to maximise the yield of gasoline and transportation fuels. They offer benefits such as high thermal stability, corrosion resistance, and reduced wastage. Also, the stringent environmental regulations that promote the adoption of ultra-low sulfur marine fuels with an effort to reduce the air pollution caused due to emissions of sulfur and nitrogen oxides are expected to fuel the growth of this market.

Looking for more insights from this report? Request a free sample report

Refinery Catalyst Procurement Challenges:

The difficulty in deciding between low-cost country and best-cost country sourcing.

The difficulties in procuring varying specifications of refinery catalysts.

To overcome the above-mentioned procurement challenges, the buyers in the refinery catalyst market should identify and collaborate with suppliers that can assist them in the real-time evaluation of the effectiveness of catalysts. Moreover, the benchmarking tools provided by suppliers help the buyers in evaluating their refinery unit's data concerning the output and efficiency of refinery catalysts. The use of these tools makes it easier to identify the areas of improvement as well as the variations in productivity due to changes in catalysts, technologies, or feedstocks.

This report is available at a discount for a limited time only: View the report snapshot before purchasing

Global Lithium Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

The growth of the lithium market can be attributed to the increase in the use of lithium in manufacturing Li-ion batteries. The requirement for energy storage devices is expected to increase owing to the high investments in the generation of energy from renewable sources, such as solar and wind. Li-ion batteries are a vital component of solar and wind-based electricity generation plants, which require such energy storage devices for storing and distributing electricity to the energy grids.

Looking for more insights from this report?Request a free sample report

Lithium Procurement Challenges:

The difficulty in identifying suppliers that can provide uninterrupted supply.

The issues associated with the interruptions in operations and delays in production.

To overcome the above-mentioned procurement challenges, the buyers in the lithium market should identify and engage with suppliers that have adequate inventory to deal with interruptions in operations and delays in production. Also, the buyers must check the financial indicators such as cash reserves and net profits, as it helps them gauge suppliers' economic competence. Since the demand for lithium is exceeding the supply, the buyers in this market space should enter into exclusive agreements with suppliers to ensure continuity of supply over longer durations.

This report is available at a discount for a limited time only: View the report snapshot before purchasing

To view our complete portfolio of procurement research reports on the metals and mining category, visit: https://www.spendedge.com/store/industries/metals-and-mining

About SpendEdge

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are a preferred procurement intelligence partner for Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence that helps sourcing and procurement professionals make informed decisions. These innovative procurement solutions help enterprises transform structural capabilities, improve execution efficiency, and fast-track time to savings.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171209005019/en/

Contacts:

SpendEdge

Shilpa Balakrishnan

US: +1 (844) 746-0600

hello@spendedge.com