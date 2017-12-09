University Bancorp, Inc.: University Bancorp Sets Annual Meeting Date as December 21, 2017 Noon EST

ANN ARBOR, MI / ACCESSWIRE / December 9, 2017 / University Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQB: UNIB) today announced that its 2017 annual shareholder meeting has been scheduled for December 21, 2017, beginning at Noon EST at University Bank's headquarters at 2015 Washtenaw Avenue, Ann Arbor. Shareholders of record as of the close of business December 18, 2017 will be entitled to vote. As a measure to economize and save the shareholders money, no proxies will be solicited for the meeting by the company. Shareholders will vote at the annual meeting to elect directors for the coming year.

Shareholders and investors are encouraged to refer to the financial information including the audited financial statements, strategic plan and prior press releases, available on our investor relations web page at: http://www.university-bank.com/bancorp/.

Ann Arbor-based University Bancorp owns 100% of University Bank which, together with its Michigan-based subsidiaries, as of 9/30/2017 held and managed a total of over $20.2 billion in financial assets for over 120,000 customers, and our 395 employees made us the 5th largest bank based in Michigan. University Bank is an FDIC-insured, locally owned and managed community bank, and meets the financial needs of its community through its creative and innovative services. Founded in 1890, University Bank(R) is the 15th oldest bank headquartered in Michigan. We are proud to have been selected as the "Community Bankers of the Year" by American Banker magazine and as the recipient of the American Bankers Association's Community Bank Award. University Bank is a Member FDIC. The members of University Bank's corporate family, ranked by their size of revenues are:

University Lending Group, a retail residential mortgage originator based in Clinton Township, MI;

Midwest Loan Services, a residential mortgage subservicer based in Houghton, MI;

UIF, a faith-based banking firm based in Southfield, MI;

Community Banking, based in Ann Arbor, MI, which provides traditional community banking services in the Ann Arbor area;

Midwest Loan Solutions, a residential mortgage correspondent lender based in Southfield, MI;

Ann Arbor Insurance Centre, an independent insurance agency based in Ann Arbor.

Contact:

Stephen Lange Ranzini , President and CEO

Phone: 734-741-5858, Ext. 9226

Email: ranzini@university-bank.com

