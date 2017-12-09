ICO Success: Etherecash Finishes Ahead of Schedule, Raising Over 30 Million USD and Over 45000 Registrations

HARJUMAA, ESTONIA / ACCESSWIRE / DECEMBER 9, 2017 / Etherecash bug is running rampant at a time when revolution is needed within the financial industry. The 2008 financial crash has opened a wide void of distrust across the world and there are over 2 billion people around the world who don't have access to bank accounts or basic financial services, due to the current state of modern banking.

Crypto-lending ICO Etherecash has announced contributions of over 30 million USD and over 45000 new registrations. Due to this huge success, the ICO will be finishing ahead of schedule, on 12th Dec 6:29 PM (GMT). Finishing almost a week following four bonus rounds that were even more successful than expected.

Contributions will be devoted in Q1, 2018, Etherecash will be fully focused on expanding the development team, beginning alpha and beta testing of their platform, preparing for mobile apps for release and finally the commencing their alpha testing of their extensive multi-crypto debit card.

The Etherecash platform boasts a very impressive and adaptable framework within the crypto currency market. P2P lending has never been so easy. This is a new option on the blockchain that will provide access to finances through a P2P system, allowing borrowers owning crypto wealth to borrow up to 80 percent of their wallet's value.

In addition, the global money transfers add another layer of unique excellence to the platform, allowing users to send and receive a wide range of varied crypto-currencies for a very minimal cost. This maximises the potential of their assets and leverages cryptocurrency to secure fiat loans in the future. The platform uses lawyer-backed smart contracts and blockchain technology, offering full transparency and security for all its users.

A source within the organization stated:

"We're going forward with bringing the future of banking to the masses and think the world should know just how proud we are."

Self-proclaimed 'strange individuals' with a common passion for 'disregarding bank fees', CEO Jacky Thanh Ly, COO Miguel Aguirre, ITE Silvan Gebhardt along with their faithful mentors share the same vision for the future advising from the positions and fields of Strategic Investment, Financial Advisors, Cryptocurrency Attorneys, Fintech Entrepreneurs and many more would like to say a huge and sincere "thank you' to all contributors who took part in Pre-ICO and ICO Etherecash endeavours and will keep you plugged in and up to date with the Etherecash mission accompanied by its long-term strategic goals which will cause a rampage of revolution that is needed within the financial industry.

About Etherecash:

Etherecash is a three prong financial platform enabling peer to peer lending, global money transfer and a crypto debit card, which allows its users to maximise the potential of their assets and leverage cryptocurrency to secure fiat loans. The platform uses lawyer-backed smart contracts and blockchain technology to offer full transparency and security for its users. The Etherecash platform is a complete ecosystem to bring speed, security and reliability in the way we lend, send and spend.

Visit the Etherecash Official website - http://etherecash.io

