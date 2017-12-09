SpendEdge, a global procurement intelligence advisory firm, has launched two procurement research reports on the ITcategory. To help clients understand the current supply landscape of the information technology sector, analysts have covered reports such as 'IT Application Development Services Procurement Research Report' and 'IaaS Procurement Research Report'

Global IT Application Development Services Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

The growth of the global IT application development services market can be attributed to rise in need for various business segments to meet their core requirements. Also, there is an increase in the number of businesses that are increasingly incorporating IT application development services, as it helps them in building an intelligent operational framework to achieve sustainability. The adoption of cloud-based platforms by the suppliers of IT application development services has compelled organizations to acquire cloud-based application development services to enhance scalability with low operational costs.

IT Application Development Services Procurement Challenges:

The difficulty in assessing the security level of the application.

The lack of technical knowledge.

To overcome the above-mentioned procurement challenges, the buyers in the global IT application development services market should identify and procure IT application development services from suppliers that provide agreement on mitigating risks. Moreover, the buyers should assess the security level of the services offered by suppliers prior to engaging with them. They should consider consulting cybersecurity experts regarding the project specifications.

Global IaaS Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

The growth of the global IaaS market can be attributed to the rise in preference and adoption of serverless computing. It involves building and running applications without infrastructure resources such as servers.There is a high demand for enterprise-level computing capabilities from a growing number of SMBs, and the governments across geographies which aim at digitalizing the economy. Moreover, organizations are now are adopting IaaS solutions owing to the ever-increasing volumes of financial data and other critical information and the need for reducing the burden of IT administration.

IaaS Procurement Challenges:

The difficulty in tracking utilization rate of services.

Challenges in procuring dynamic infrastructure solutions.

To overcome the above-mentioned procurement challenges, the buyers in the IaaS market should replace manual provisioning with DevOps automation, as it can help in improving the utilization and tracking of resources. Also, the buyers should identify and engage with suppliers that embed dynamic infrastructure solutions such as proprietary tools for data center resources that can automatically adjust itself when the workload demand changes.

About SpendEdge

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are a preferred procurement intelligence partner for Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence that helps sourcing and procurement professionals make informed decisions. These innovative procurement solutions help enterprises transform structural capabilities, improve execution efficiency, and fast-track time to savings.

