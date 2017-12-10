GEZE Honoured for Design and Innovation Excellence With Two Prestigious German Awards

DUBAI, UAE, December 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

GEZE ActiveStop has been awarded the Design-Center Baden-Württemberg FocusOpen 2017 award in Silver while the GEZE Powerturn F-IS/TS swing door drive system has been announced the winner of the German Design Award 2018

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160209/331044LOGO )

Adding a subsequent award for design quality, the GEZE ActiveStop the door damper for interior doors has now received the Design-Center Baden-Württemberg FocusOpen 2017 award in Silver for the new version that is fitted on the frame. Furthermore, the GEZE Powerturn F-IS/TS swing door drive system has also been awarded the top title at one of the world's most lauded design awards: German Design Award 2018. This top prize is awarded by an international panel of experts of the German Design Council.

GEZE ActiveStop: Silver Award at Design-Center Baden-Württemberg FocusOpen 2017

Design quality is at the heart of this prestigious award. The panel recognised the GEZE ActiveStop door damper in the new version fitted on the frame as an innovative product solution with exceptional design quality, and awarded it a top position in the 'Living' category. The product is on display until 22 November 2017 in the associated exhibition in the 'MIK Museum Information Kunst' in Ludwigsburg.

GEZE ActiveStop promises innovative convenience for room doors, combined with elegant design. It is easier and more comfortable to enter a room than ever before. The intelligent system ensures controlled, dampened opening and closing of room doors, whether retrofitted as a version fitted on the frame which can be stuck on and easily be removed again, or discreetly integrated in the door leaf. Because thanks to the small integration depth, the door damper for internal doors meets the most stringent of design demands and integrates invisibly in virtually every door leaf.

The Baden-Württemberg international design award - awarded since 2015 as the FocusOpen - looks back on a long tradition and is highly regarded both at home and abroad. The Design Center Baden Württemberg invites companies and designers worldwide to take part. The 'Focus Silver' award goes to products whose design quality and innovative solutions impress within a category.

GEZE Powerturn F-IS/TS: Winner of German Design Award 2018

The German Design Award is all about design quality. The best design products per category are recognised as winners of the German Design Award. The Powerturn F-IS/TS swing door drive system, a powerful connection of automatic doors and door closer technology, was awarded the coveted prize in the 'Building and Elements' category.

This unique combination of swing door drive and door closer is an attractive variant for double-leaf doors where mainly the active leaf is moved, and automatic operation means improved convenience. One particular visual feature is the universal drive look across both door leaves. This duo is a welcome solution on asymmetrical doors.

The German Design Award aims to discover, highlight and award unique design trends such as the design of the GEZE Powerturn F-IS/TS swing door drive system. This prestigious prize is awarded by the German Design Council, one of the world's leading centres of excellence for design communication and brand leadership. All the awards are decided during a two-day sitting by a panel made up of top-ranking design experts from every different professional direction.

"Innovation and Design is woven deep into our culture here at GEZE. With a great team behind the research and development of our products coupled with meticulous dedication towards finding solutions for concerns when it comes to building automation - We take pride in accepting the recognition from prestigious awards like the FocusOpen 2017 and the German Design Award 2018." commented Charles Constantin, Managing Director of GEZE Middle East. "GEZE offers you building automation systems for every building type, size, and for various applications. With GEZE's robust design features you can integrate a wide choice of products to govern different aspects of facility management and control such as innovative energy and cost saving functions, remote and centralizied control and monitoring as well as accebility options for everyone." he concluded.

For more information, please visit http://www.geze.com

ABOUT GEZE

The GEZE brand stands for innovation and premium quality products, processes and services. GEZE is one of the leaders on the market and is a reliable partner worldwide for door, window and safety technology products and systems. No matter what the requirements of the building are - GEZE realises optimum solutions and combines functionality and security with comfort and design. GEZE door closers open up numerous technical and visual options. Every day millions of people go through doors equipped with the overhead door closers from the TS 5000 series and enjoy the barrier-free convenience of automatic door systems, e.g. the Slimdrive and Powerturn lines. The integrated all-glass design systems are pure aesthetics. GEZE also has a wide product range for window and ventilation technology. Complete "intelligent" smoke and heat exhaust solutions (RWA) and a comprehensive selection of door systems for RWA air supply solutions are also available for preventative fire protection. GEZE's safety technology includes escape and rescue route solutions, lock technology and access control systems. With system expertise, GEZE creates coordinated system solutions that combine individual functions and security requirements in one intelligent system. The latest innovations are a new building automation system and interface modules for integrating GEZE products into networking solutions which turn buildings into Smart Buildings. GEZE product solutions have received numerous awards and can be found in renowned structures all over the world. The company is represented by 31 subsidiaries, 27 of which are abroad, a flexible and highly efficient distribution and service network and almost 2,800 employees worldwide and generated revenues of over 394 million Euros in the 2015/2016 business year. http://www.geze.com