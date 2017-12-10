Kids-Media Startup "SuperDopeTV" Adds Leighton R. Lloyd as Chief Operating Officer

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 10, 2017 / Leighton R. Lloyd - a former top attorney at the UK-based Gipson Hoffman & Pancione - has joined Los Angeles-based SuperDopeTV, a digital-media startup aiming to cater to kids ages 5- 12 as the company's newly appointed chief operating officer. Reporting to Mychal Simka and Barry Katz, Lloyd will be responsible for overseeing the day-to-day operations of the company, heading-up all internal and external legal activities and counsel, managing all details of acquisition and distribution contracts and all new partnerships.

"Leighton Lloyd has enormous entertainment background with an outstanding understanding of how important key partnerships are," noted Mychal Simka, Founder, and CEO of SuperDopeTV. "He is going to be a valuable and trusted strategic legal counselor whose insight and vast entertainment experience are deeply valued. He is already an asset to us as we begin to realize our goals and objectives as we head off into our next steps, a journey of making SuperDopeTV the ideal go-to destination for Generation Z's entertainment needs."

SuperDopeTV has a raised just over $200,000 in its Regulation CF Campaign. The capital is being raised on the First Democracy VC funding portal, which is a joint venture between Micro Ventures and IndieGoGo. For full details go to www.superdopetv.net.

"This is an exciting time for us as a new start-up," noted Leighton Lloyd, COO of SuperDope. "We are in throws of just laying the ground-work for what is certain to be the next highly successful multi-channel network for what is the most influential generation of all."

The appointment of Lloyd follows the company's recent announcement highlighting the details of SuperDopeTV's official launch; the multichannel network is founded upon the collaboration between Mychal Simka (writer and producer of 14 animated feature films to date including"Adventures of Bunny Bravo,") and Barry Katz, (Emmy and Grammy-nominated producer of over 100 specials, albums, documentaries, reality and scripted tv shows and films).

While at Gipson, Hoffman & Pancione. Lloyd specialized in film finance, for the commercial, entertainment, and banking sectors. His practice areas included entertainment law, media and intellectual property, music, mergers and acquisitions, and management buyouts. Practicing for over two decades, Lloyd has been noted in the Legal 500 and Chambers (British Publications). Mr. Lloyd gained his legal qualifications from College of Law Guildford (now known as The University of Law Guildford) in the United Kingdom. He subsequently qualified as a foreign lawyer with the New York Bar in 2011.

About SuperDopeTV:

The goal of SuperDopeTV is to produce live-action comedy sketches, animated series, celebrity and brand-sponsored content and music. SuperDopeTV will offer a large selection of relatable content for today's growing Generation Z with a variety of intelligent, high-quality entertainment programs formatted for kid-specific interests. In addition to online programming, SuperDopeTV will offer a weekly half-hour series for traditional television. SuperDopeTV is a sketch comedy show built for online and conventional television platforms as well as a multi-channel network of the same name. Similar to many influential pop culture studios SuperDopeTV will create content for the preteen and teen demographic, but with a unique twist.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements that reflect SuperDopeTV's current expectations, beliefs, intentions, estimates, and projections about its future results, performance, liquidity, financial condition, prospects and opportunities and are based exclusively on SuperDopeTV's assessment of information available as of the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements are identifiable by the use of words such as "may," "should," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "intend," or "project," or the negative of these words or other variations on these words. Actual results, performance, liquidity, financial condition, prospects, and opportunities could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements as a result of various risks, uncertainties and other factors, including those risks that are described in SuperDopeTV's Form C, which was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and is available through the SEC's EDGAR database at www.sec.gov. You can also view SuperDopeTV's Form C and the risk factors contained therein by visiting SuperDopeTV's offering page on the First Democracy VC funding portal, which can be accessed through www.superdopetv.net.

Potential investors should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements nor make an investment decision based solely on SuperDopeTV's projections, estimates or expectations. Investing in Regulation CF offerings like the Offering involves a high degree of risk and requires a tolerance for high risk, low liquidity, and long-term commitment. Investors must be able to afford to lose their entire investment.

Except as expressly required by the federal securities laws, SuperDopeTV has no duty or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements after the date of this press release.

