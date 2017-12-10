Olaine, 2017-12-10 13:45 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AS Olainfarm hereby informs, that 3rd quarter webinar scheduled for 4:00 p.m. Latvian time on December 12, 2017 is cancelled.



Company will publish a separate announcement on new time and date of 3rd quarter webinar.



Information prepared by: Salvis Lapins JSC Olainfarm Member of the Management Board Rupnicu iela 5, Olaine, Latvia, LV 2114 Phone: +371 6 7013 717 Fax: +371 6 7013 777 E-mail: Salvis.Lapins@olainfarm.lv