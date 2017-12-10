The Emirates Pathology Society (EPS): Earlier Diagnoses of Cancer, Better Survival Rates & Improved Quality of Life Through Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS)

DUBAI, UAE, December 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The number of variants identified as being associated with cancer risk and progression is rapidly growing. Meanwhile, advances in medical genomics are paving the way to novel approaches for the diagnosis, management, and treatment of patients with cancer.The fast-paced development of genomic sequencing technologies is revolutionizing our understanding of the complexities of cancer, moving from clinical diagnosis alone, to providing evidence supporting treatment recommendations. Continued refinement of such technologies has the potential to revolutionize the way cancer is identified and treated, leading to earlier diagnoses, better survival rates, and improved quality of life.

Next-generation sequencing (NGS) will be discussed in Dubai at the Third Emirates Pathology Society annual meeting "ESPC 2017", under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, UAE Minister of Finance and Industry, between 14th and 16th December 2017, at the Jumeirah Emirates Towers.

The number of healthcare practitioners adopting NGS continues to grow, as does the recognition of the power of NGS. Compared with traditional methods, NGS offers advantages in accuracy, sensitivity, and speed that can make a significant impact on the field of molecular pathology.

Organized by the Emirates Surgical Pathology Society in collaboration with Mayo Clinic, under the theme "Pathology Transforming Healthcare Now", over 300 delegates from around the world will convene at ESPC 2017, with a line-up of 20 imminent international and regional keynote speakers from 13 countries including the USA, KSA, Pakistan, Malaysia, Singapore, Kuwait and the UAE.

The conference will be inaugurated with a key note speech by Dr. Fouad Dayel - Chairman of The Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine - King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre - Saudi Arabia, on "Next Generation Sequencing Utilization in Oncology."

Starting with two full-day workshops on Head & Neck Pathology, Breast Pathology and dedicated sessions on difficult and interesting cases, the scientific program comprises lectures, Symposia, Case Presentations and Reports, Oral and Poster presentations on a range of topics including Gastro-Intestinal Pathology, Digital Pathology, and Quality Improvement and Errors Reduction.

The UAE Ministry of Health & Prevention (MOH) is providing the Continuous Medical Education (CME) hours for the ESPC 2017.

Dr. Mouza Abdulla Al Sharhan, President of the Emirates Surgical Pathology Society, ESCP 2017, President of the Emirates Medical Association and Council Member of the Arab Division of the International Association of Pathology, said: "The efficient management of cancer is based on a multi-disciplinary approach involving Oncologists, Radiotherapists, Radiologists, Surgeons as well as Pathologists. That is why collaboration between medical and surgical subspecialists has never been so crucial as it is today."

"Albeit being the invisible team member, the role of the Pathologist is crucial in the diagnosis, therapeutic and the evaluation of the prognosis and with the emergence of the new therapeutic options, especially immunotherapy and targeted therapy, the Pathologists' diagnosis can profoundly determine the type and extent of subsequent patient treatment," she added.

"As per the vision set for the Emirates Surgical Pathology Society to expand the outreach and international collaboration with other counter parts from around the world, we continue to establish collaboration with several international organizations and societies to realize such vision.I would like to thank my colleagues, the members of the scientific committee, for putting together such a rich scientific and education program to an international caliber and to extend our sincere appreciation to Mayo Clinic, The UAE Ministry of Health & Prevention and The Dubai Health Authority, for helping bring to life ESPC 2017 to such a world class standard," Dr. Mouza said.

The Emirates Pathology Society (EPS) of Emirates Medical Association (EMA) was founded in 1990. Its goal is to provide structure and leadership to pathologists in the UAE. The society, through its elected board members and strong scientific program, works to enhance the practice of Pathology. It aims at encouraging cooperation between pathologists in the different sectors and optimizing the use of the available resources. In line with the EPS mission to provide and develop excellence in Pathology education, the 3rd Emirates Surgical Pathology Conference 2017 will provide a unique platform for the exchange of the latest advancements in the field of Pathology and its subspecialties.

