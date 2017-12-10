According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global chlorinated paraffins market is expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 5% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

The report further segments the global chlorinated paraffins market by application (metalworking fluids, rubber, and paints and coatings) and by geography (APAC, North America, Europe, and ROW).

Technavio analysts highlight the following three market drivers that are contributing to the growth of the global chlorinated paraffins market:

Extensive use of chlorinated paraffins in PVC applications

Increasing demand for PVC from the construction industry

Advantages of using chlorinated paraffins as metalworking fluids

Extensive use of chlorinated paraffins in PVC applications

Chlorinated paraffins are considered as one of the most important secondary plasticizers for PVC and can moderately replace phthalates and phosphate esters, which are primary plasticizers. Advantages of chlorinated paraffins over conventional plasticizers can be attributed to its increase in flexibility of materials, along with increasing its flame retardancy and low-temperature strength. In the production of PVC flooring and cables, the use of chlorinated paraffins in PVC imparts many technical benefits, of which the enrichment of flame-retardant properties is the most significant one.

According to Ajay Adikhari, a lead analyst at Technavio for specialty chemicals, "Chlorinated paraffin grades containing higher chlorine content are used as flame retardants in a considerable range of PVC compounds and PVC tubing pipes and is preferred over phosphate and bromine-based additives."

Increasing demand for PVC from the construction industry

The increase in consumption in PVC compounding and lubricant industries and the increased use of PVC in the automobile and construction industries has resulted in escalation of demand for chlorinated paraffins. It is used extensively in manufacturing various products such as profiles and tubes, film and sheets, pipe and fittings, bottles, and wire and cables.

Development and innovation in the industry can be associated with the increasing demand for PVC and policies regarding emission control and use of eco-friendly products. APAC has been leading the PVC market and is expected to retain its position during the forecast period. PVC has been used extensively in a wide range of construction products for over half a century owing to its characteristics, such as lightweight, strength, durability, and versatility.

Advantages of using chlorinated paraffins as metalworking fluids

Every metalworking operation needs specific fluid characteristics depending on the metal and operational condition. Chlorinated paraffins are used in metalworking fluids as extreme pressure additives, permitting the machining of difficult-to-machine materials. An equilibrium between chlorine content and viscosity is required. Advantages such as versatility enable chlorinated paraffins to be used in both oil-based and water-based formulations; ease of formulation; active functioning in a wide range of temperatures and conditions; and lightness of the color.

"Chlorinated paraffins are beneficial in every metalworking operations. One of the major advantages of using chlorinated paraffins is that it increases the tool life, which is a critical parameter for every machine shop. They are cost effective and is considered safe to be used by humans and has no negative impact on the environment," says Ajay.

