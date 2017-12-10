The global polyvinyl chloride (PVC) market is expected to grow at a CAGR close to 4% from 2017-2021, according to a new market research report by Technavio.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171210005068/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global polyvinyl chloride market 2017-2021 under their chemicals and materials library. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Global polyvinyl chloride market segmentation by application and geography

Technavio's report on the global polyvinyl chloride market analyses the business dimensions and presents a comprehensive breakdown in terms of market segmentation by application type, including pipes, profiles, and fittings, films and sheets, and cables. As projected in 2016, approximately 60% of the market share originated from the pipes, profiles, and fittings application segment.

Based on geography, the global polyvinyl chloride market has been segmented into APAC, the Americas, and EMEA. As of 2016, APAC has a market share of approximately 58%. The growth of industries such as automotive, construction and others that use PVC is going to be the top driver for this market. Almost 71% of the share in the PVC market is attributed to the construction industry. Countries such as China, India, Indonesia, and Vietnam where the construction industry is improving exponentially due to government support for economic development will help in the growth of the global polyvinyl chloride market significantly.

"As per industry prediction, the construction sector in China grew to a rate of 15%-17% in 2016. The major reason for this is the support received by the Chinese government, in the form of financial investments. Also, lenient real estate regulations and easy availability of credit/loans have boosted the nation's construction sector," says Kshama Upadhyay, a lead analyst at Technavio for specialty chemicals research.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

Polyvinyl chloride market: competitive vendor landscape

The global polyvinyl chloride market consists of both international and local vendors such as INEOS Group Holding, LG Chem, Mexichem, Shin-Etsu Chemicals, and Westlake Chemical. With the increase in product line extensions; innovations in technology; and increasing demand from the emerging markets of APAC, the competitive environment in the market is expected to intensify during the forecast period. Vendors are competing on factors such as production cost; product innovation; price; operational cost; R&D cost; and product quality.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Other topics covered in the report:

Market drivers:

Growth in global infrastructure

Vastly expanding medical devices market

Market challenges:

Hazardous manufacturing process

Banning of mercury cell technology

Market trends:

Growing shale gas market

Bio-based plasticizers for PVC

Get a sample copy of the global polyvinyl chloride (PVC) market report free of cost

Access Technavio's continuously growing specialty chemicals research library and find expert analysis on hundreds of markets.

About Technavio

Technaviois a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171210005068/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com