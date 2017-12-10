Crypto-Newbies Gain Confidence With Totle's Risk-Free Crypto-Fantasy Portfolio Competition

Totle Have Announced Round 2 of their Portfolio Competition with a $10,000 Prize Pool: The Competition Gives Entrants a Risk-Free Opportunity to Immerse Themselves into the Crypto-World and Create their Very Own Crypto Portfolio, Using Totle's User-Friendly Interface

BIRMINGHAM, MI / ACCESSWIRE / DECEMBER 10, 2017 / Looking to make the process of cryptocurrency investing much easier for novice and experienced crypto users, Totle continues racking up investors with its portfolio tournament. Now on Round 2, this portfolio competition allows participants to choose crypto assets they think will gain the most value during the round and track performance of their entries.

With no real money required to enter, the Totle Portfolio Tournament provides participants a risk-free opportunity to learn how to construct a diversified crypto portfolio using an intuitive and user friendly interface. The tournament also gives users a chance to research other cryptocurrencies (because it can't all be about bitcoin) and better understand the dynamics of the crypto ecosystem.

Once portfolios are locked down, the sweepstakes period begins and participants watch how their portfolios fare against other competitors via a public leaderboard.

Daily and weekly winners are chosen based on the highest percentage gain of their portfolios and they share in a pool of prizes worth up to USD 10,000.

Portfolio Tournament Users Collaborate to Refine the Totle Platform:

Round 1 saw 530 participants sign up for the tournament with 1,489 portfolios created between Oct. 31, 2017 and Nov. 5, 2017. The aim of the tournament series is to continually drive forward the development of Totle's Alpha release, due early Q1 2018. Through users' invaluable feedback, Totle's development team are constantly honing their product.

"The response to Round 1 was overwhelming, with users giving us solid feedback about the user interface as well as features they'd like to see in future iterations. I see it as a collaborative project with our users and it's exciting to see where our platform is going," says David Bleznak, founder and CEO of Totle.

Round 2 of Portfolio Tournament Now Underway:

Round 2 has just opened to USA and Canadian residents for another cycle of portfolio creation and allocation. It runs from Dec. 5, 2017 at 12:00 a.m. UTC until Dec. 11, 2017 at 11:59 p.m. UTC. The sweepstakes period will then get underway during which participants will be unable to make changes to their registered portfolios starting from Dec. 12, 2017 at 12:00 a.m. UTC until 11:59 p.m. UTC on Dec. 18, 2017.

Prizes will be awarded on a daily and weekly basis, based on the highest percentage growth of portfolio assets per day and throughout the entire tournament week. The top three portfolios with the biggest percentage growth during the week will win a grand prize of USD 500 in ethereum; a second prize of USD 250 in ethereum; and a third prize of USD 100 in ethereum.

Signing up for the competition is free and once officially registered, participants can start creating up to five portfolios with the vast amount of crypto assets offered by Totle. This allows for various strategies to be tested and all of this is done with USD 10,000 of "play" money.

Anyone interested in entering the tournament can go to http://bit.ly/2nwxMBW or check out the rules here - http://bit.ly/2BUmE5g.

About Totle:

Totle's vision is to make make diversified crypto investing accessible and simple. Totle aims to create an effortless bridge between conventional fund management and the exciting world of crypto assets. The Totle platform was developed by investors for investors.

Visit the Website: https://www.totle.com

Enter the Competition: http://bit.ly/2nwxMBW

Read the Blog: https://medium.com/@totlecrypto

Follow on Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/totlecrypto

Connect on Telegram: https://t.me/totleinc

Disclaimer: Totle is the source of this content. Virtual currency is not legal tender, is not backed by the government, and accounts and value balances are not subject to consumer protections. This press release is for informational purposes only. The information does not constitute investment advice or an offer to invest.

CoinPoint is a knowledge and services agency focused on catering various Blockchain, fin tech, and cryptocurrency markets around the world. Established in 2013, we have built a strong global network of partners, suppliers, and clients in multiple sectors to provide all services needed in the market.

Additional Links:

Totle

Bitcoin PR Buzz

Media Contact:

David BleznakTotle - CEOPhone: (800)-851-8069Email: contact@Totle.comWebsite: www.totle.com



SOURCE: Totle