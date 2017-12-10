CRYCASH Announces Its Token Sale and Partners With Crytek, Immediately Bringing Cryptocurrency to Millions of Gamers

CRYCASH, the Revolutionary Token for Gamers, will Run its Token Sale Through December, 12, 2017 - January, 15, 2018

BERLIN, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / DECEMBER 10, 2017 / ?RYCASH, an independent decentralized ecosystem of products for gamers fueled by its CRYCASH token, announces its crowdsale will start December 12. In preparation for this token sale, CRYCASH has already established its first partnership with Crytek, the video game developer and publisher of the legendary original FarCry and Crysis franchises.

Within this cooperation Crytek will use the CRYCASH platform as an advertising service to attract new players to its current and future products and implement CRYCASH as one of the payment methods in the CRYENGINE Marketplace. Also, Crytek will integrate the CRYCASH token into its online games where suitable, starting with Warface Turkey.

Wachtang Budagaschwili, CRYCASH CEO, said:

"The gaming industry lacks effective tools for players to monetize their game time, collaborate and communicate. On the other side, game developers are also challenged by high customer acquisition costs and comparatively long time to market. CRYCASH solves these problems by introducing revolutionary custom-tailored products for players and developers. We're proud to start our token sale having Crytek as our first partner which will allow us to immediately bring CRYCASH to millions of players".

Crytek Managing Director Faruk Yerli said:

"Already several times Crytek has revolutionized video gaming industry with its award-winning products such as the original FarCry, Warface, Crysis Franchise, and Ryse: Son of Rome and that have been enjoyed by more than 50 million players around the world. Being a trendsetter in gaming, our strategy is to introduce the benefits of new technologies before they become mainstream. We've been looking into blockchain for a while now and, having reviewed various cooperation proposals, we finally chose CRYCASH as a technological partner. We were impressed by the team's innovative approach to creating products that can add great value to players, and for Crytek it's a new business opportunity to attract additional gamers".

Crycash Token Sale:

CRYCASH (CRC) will start its token sale on December 12, 2017, 19:00 UTC, and run it through January, 15, 2018, 18:59 UTC. Early birds will receive a 15% bonus within the first 120 hours of the token sale. Then the bonus amount will melt by 1% each 24 hours until 18:59 UTC on December 31, 2017. The initial price is set 0.001 ETH per 1 CRC. There's a 20% 'big fish' bonus throughout the whole token sale for those willing to contribute 200+ ETH. Currencies accepted: BTC, ETH, BCH, LTC, DASH. All contributors will receive a chance to be the first to test Plink - the revolutionary application for gamers.

Register at http://crycash.io to buy CRYCASH, and follow us on https://twitter.com/cry_cash.

About CRYCASH Ecosystem:

CRYCASH is a decentralized ecosystem of custom-tailored products for gamers consisting of Plink, a dedicated mobile application for players' communication and collaboration and a wallet for CRYCASH earned for completing game tasks; a marketplace for virtual items trading; Cyber Sports platform for eSports betting and events; and an advertising platform for game developers. The CRYCASH ecosystem utilizes its own CRYCASH token with an already confirmed partnership with game developer and publisher Crytek, whose games are enjoyed by millions of players around the world. Visit CRYCASH to learn more.

CRYCASH is the source of this content. Virtual currency is not legal tender, is not backed by the government, and accounts and value balances are not subject to consumer protections. This press release is for informational purposes only. The information does not constitute investment advice or an offer to invest.

