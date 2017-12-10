Experience the Molecule Blaster Virtual Reality Game at Edwards booth #4831 to see how abatement systems reduce greenhouse gas emissions and improve our environment.

Edwards Limited, one of the world's largest manufacturers of integrated vacuum and abatement solutions, will showcase innovation and the environment at SEMICON Japan 2017, taking place 13-15 December, Tokyo Big Site, Ariake Koto-Ku, Tokyo. Visit booth #4831 to try the Molecule Blaster virtual reality game and experience the power of saving the Earth from harmful greenhouse gases.

"Innovation, safety, and the environment are the three key pillars of Edwards," says Mr. Seiji Arima, General Manager, Customer Centre Japan, Edwards. "Environmental responsibility is one of our top priorities at Edwards and it is something we take pride in helping our customers with as well. As one of the largest providers of integrated vacuum and abatement solutions, Edwards offers deep application knowledge and superb service capabilities across the globe. Our products are integral to the semiconductor manufacturing process, helping manufacturers shrink their carbon footprint, while also reducing cost and improving yield for some of the most complex processes in the industry."

Edwards will host a seminar on December 15th on "Safely Managing Dielectric CVD Process Tool Exhausts for Minimum Cost," by Mr. Toshiki Yamada, Senior Applications Manager at Edwards Japan. The focus of the seminar will be on how safely managing the exhaust gas of dielectric CVD process tools remains an important issue, especially with continued pressure on costs and the pending increase in competition, particularly in 3D NAND and DRAM, as new factories become established in China.

The company will also showcase new maglev turbo pump technology during SEMICON Japan. Stop by the booth #4831 to learn more.

Further information about Edwards can be found at www.edwardsvacuum.com

About Edwards

Edwards is a leading developer and manufacturer of sophisticated vacuum products, exhaust management systems and related value-added services. These are integral to manufacturing processes for semiconductors, flat panel displays, LEDs and solar cells; are used within an increasingly diverse range of industrial processes including power, glass and other coating applications, steel and other metallurgy, pharmaceutical and chemical; and for both scientific instruments and a wide range of R&D applications.

Edwards has over 4,000 employees worldwide engaged in the design, manufacture and support of high technology vacuum and exhaust management equipment. Edwards has state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Europe, Asia and North America.

