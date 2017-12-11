

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The M2 money stock in Japan was up 4.0 percent on year in November, the Bank of Japan said on Monday - coming in at 987.8 trillion yen.



That was shy of expectations for an increase of 4.1 percent, which would have been unchanged from October's reading.



The M3 money stock picked up an annual 3.4 percent to 1,314.8 trillion yen - unchanged from the previous month following a downward revision from 3.5 percent, which was also the forecast for November.



The L money stock gained 3.9 percent on year to 1,722.1 trillion yen - slowing from 4.1 percent a month earlier.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX