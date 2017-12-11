

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market on Friday halted the four-day slide in which it had surrendered almost 45 points or 1.4 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just beneath the 3,290-point plateau and it's expected to see additional support on Monday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets is firm thanks to better than expected employment data from the United States and a jump in crude oil prices. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses figure to open in similar fashion.



The SCI finished modestly higher on Friday as gains from the insurance companies were offset by weakness from the financials and properties.



For the day, the index advanced 17.94 points or 0.55 percent to finish at 3,289.99 after trading between 3,258.76 and 3,297.13. The Shenzhen Composite Index spiked 23.09 points or 1.24 percent to end at 1,891.51.



Among the actives, China Life climbed 1.08 percent, while Ping An surged 4.15 percent, PetroChina added 0.12 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) fell 0.66 percent, Bank of China shed 0.51 percent, Agricultural Bank of China dropped 1.06 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China lost 0.31 percent. Vanke dipped 0.43 percent, Gemdale tumbled 2.01 percent and Zijin Mining skidded 1.03 percent.



The lead from Wall Street is positive as stocks moved mostly higher on Friday after the release of the jobs report, lifting the Dow and the S&P 500 to new record closing highs.



The Dow climbed 117.68 points or 0.49 percent to 24,329.16, while the NASDAQ rose 27.24 points or 0.40 percent to 6,840.08 and the S&P added 14.52 points or 0.55 percent to 2,651.50. For the week, the NASDAQ fell 0.1 percent, the Dow and the S&P both gained 0.4 percent,



The continued advance by stocks followed a report from the Labor Department showing stronger than expected job growth in November, while the jobless rate came in as expected.



Positive sentiment was also generated when the House and the Senate passed a stopgap spending bill to avoid a government shutdown. The bill extends government funding until December 22, allowing time to negotiate a longer-term spending bill.



Crude oil prices rose Friday amid concerns of supply disruptions from Nigeria as workers threatened to strike at a crucial production facility. WTI light sweet crude oil was up 67 cents or 1.2 percent to $57.36/bbl. Still, oil was down 1.5 percent for the week.



Closer to home, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Saturday that consumer prices in China slowed more than expected in November. Inflation was up 1.7 percent on year, shy of forecasts for 1.8 percent and down from 1.9 percent in October.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX