

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market drifted into negative territory on Monday, despite opening higher on a weaker yen and following the gains on Wall Street Friday after the release of better-than-expected U.S. jobs data.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is down 8.92 points or 0.04 percent to 22,802.16, after rising to a high of 22,900.34 in early trades.



The major exporters are mostly lower. Sony is losing almost 2 percent, Mitsubishi Electric is down almost 1 percent and Panasonic is down 0.3 percent, while Canon is adding 0.3 percent.



In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is adding 1 percent, and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is advancing almost 2 percent. Among automakers, Toyota is edging up less than 0.1 percent and Honda is down 0.2 percent.



In the oil space, Inpex is adding 0.3 percent, while Japan Petroleum is down 0.5 percent despite crude oil prices rising Friday.



Among the market's best performers, Concordia Financial is gaining almost 5 percent, JXTG Holdings is rising 3 percent and Nippon Electric Glass is up almost 3 percent.



On the flip side, Obayashi Corp. is losing almost 7 percent after the Asahi Shimbun newspaper reported that prosecutors suspected the company of being involved in bid-rigging. Sumco Corp. is down almost 4 percent and Taisei Corp. is lower by almost 3 percent.



In economic news, the Bank of Japan said that the M2 money stock in Japan was up 4.0 percent on year in November, coming in at 987.8 trillion yen. That was shy of expectations for an increase of 4.1 percent, which would have been unchanged from October's reading.



The M3 money stock picked up an annual 3.4 percent to 1,314.8 trillion yen - unchanged from the previous month following a downward revision from 3.5 percent, which was also the forecast for November.



Japan will also release preliminary November numbers for machine tool orders and fourth-quarter results for the BSI manufacturing index today.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the upper 113 yen-range on Monday.



On Wall Street, stocks closed at record highs on Friday after a Labor Department report showed stronger than expected job growth in the month of November. Positive sentiment was also generated by news that both the House and the Senate passed a stopgap spending bill to avoid a government shutdown.



The Dow climbed 117.68 points or 0.5 percent to 24,329.16, the Nasdaq rose 27.24 points or 0.4 percent to 6,840.08 and the S&P 500 advanced 14.52 points or 0.6 percent to 2,651.50.



The major European markets also moved to the upside on Friday. While the French CAC 40 Index rose by 0.3 percent, the German DAX Index advanced by 0.8 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index shot up by 1 percent.



Crude oil prices rose Friday amid concerns of supply disruptions from Nigeria, as workers threatened to strike at a crucial production facility. WTI crude added $0.67 or 1.2 percent to settle at $57.36 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



