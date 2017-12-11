

FOSTER CITY (dpa-AFX) - Biopharmaceutical company Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) announced Sunday that its unit Kite revealed long-term follow-up data from the pivotal ZUMA-1 study of Yescarta (axicabtagene ciloleucel) in patients with refractory large B-cell lymphoma.



Yescarta is the first chimeric antigen receptor T or CAR T cell therapy to be approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory large B-cell lymphoma after two or more lines of systemic therapy. This includes diffuse large B-cell lymphoma or DLBCL not otherwise specified, primary mediastinal large B-cell lymphoma, high grade B-cell lymphoma and DLBCL arising from follicular lymphoma.



Yescarta is not indicated for patients with primary central nervous system lymphoma.



Kite, focused on chimeric antigen receptor and T cell receptor engineered cell therapies, noted that with a minimum follow-up of one year after a single infusion of Yescarta (median follow-up of 15.4 months), 42 percent of patients continued to respond to therapy, including 40 percent with a complete remission.



Detailed results were presented at the Annual Meeting of the American Society of Hematology in Atlanta and published in The New England Journal of Medicine.



Sattva Neelapu, ZUMA-1 Co-Lead Investigator, said, 'As observed in the SCHOLAR-1 study, treatment options for patients with refractory large B-cell lymphoma have yielded a median overall survival of just six months, with fewer than ten percent of patients achieving complete remission. The durability of response seen with Yescarta in this long-term follow-up reinforces the major advance that CAR T therapy represents for these patients.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX