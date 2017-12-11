Series C funding round brings the total amount raised to $220m

Leading digital money transfer service WorldRemit has raised $40 million to drive its next phase of global growth, including an expansion of its Egypt operation.

WorldRemit handles a growing share of the $600 billion remittance market. Within that market, Egypt is a key target for the company. Egyptians living overseas transfer billions of dollars worth of remittances back home and earlier this year, the Central Bank of Egypt said that remittances had surged following the floatation of the currency.

WorldRemit's mobile-first, digital model allows migrants to send money in a few taps directly from their phones or online instead of going to a bricks and mortar agent.

Currently sending from over 50 countries to 148 destinations, the new funding will be used to expand the company's partnership network in Egypt as well as appoint a country manager and Head of North Africa to lead the growth of the business. Globally, the company intends to reach 10 million customers by 2020.

Andrew Stewart, Regional Director of Africa and the Middle East says : "Across the Middle East, customers are seeing the benefits of WorldRemit's lower-cost, fast digital service. This new funding will allow us to expand our network and service in Egypt and help us drive our growth even faster."

Since its last funding round in 2015, WorldRemit has launched 206 new services across the globe and has grown its transaction volume by 400%. Last month WorldRemit became Arsenal FC's first-ever online money transfer partner. Earlier in 2017 it announced a global integration with Android Pay.

The Series C round was led by LeapFrog Investments a dedicated equity investor in emerging markets, supporting fast-growth firms that deliver social impact alongside commercial returns. The round also had significant participation from existing investors Accel and TCV.

It follows a Series B investment raised from TCV in 2015 and a Series A from Accel and Project A in 2014 then one of the largest ever Series A rounds in Europe.

- ENDS -

NOTES TO EDITORS

About WorldRemit

WorldRemit was founded in 2010 by Ismail Ahmed, a remittance specialist and former compliance advisor to the United Nations. Personal experience of using money transfer agents convinced Ismail that technology could improve the sending process, enhance compliance and reduce costs to the customer.

In November 2017 WorldRemit became Arsenal FC's first-ever online money transfer partner in a global sponsorship deal for all Premier League, League Cup and FA Cup games. In June 2017 WorldRemit added Android Pay to its service, offering a new way for WorldRemit's Android Pay users to safely and securely send money to 130 million mobile money accounts accessible via its network.

WorldRemit has secured $220 million in funding backed by Accel and TCV early investors in Facebook, Spotify, Netflix and Slack and LeapFrog. WorldRemit's global headquarters are in London, UK with offices in the United States, Canada, South Africa, Japan, Singapore, the Philippines, Australia and New Zealand.

For more information, please visit the WorldRemit web site at www.worldremit.com

About LeapFrog Investments

LeapFrog invests in extraordinary businesses in Africa and Asia. We partner with their leaders to achieve leaps of growth, profitability and impact. LeapFrog companies now operate across 33 markets reaching 111 million people with financial services and healthcare. LeapFrog was recently named by Fortune as one of the top five companies changing the world, the first private equity firm ever to be listed. www.leapfroginvest.com @leapfroginvest

About Accel

Accel is a leading venture capital firm that invests in people and their companies from the earliest days through all phases of private company growth. For more, visit www.accel.com, www.facebook.com/accel or www.twitter.com/accel.

About TCV

Founded in 1995, TCV provides capital to growth-stage private and public companies in the technology industry. TCV has invested over $9 billion in leading technology companies and has helped guide CEOs through more than 100 IPOs and strategic acquisitions. TCV is headquartered in Palo Alto, California, with offices in New York and London. For more information about TCV, including a complete list of TCV investments, please visit http://www.tcv.com

Photo Media Pack

http://bit.ly/2A68TD4

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171210005009/en/

Contacts:

WorldRemit

Lucas Germanos

Global Lead, PR and Media Relations

lgermanos@worldremit.com

+44 207148 6118 (ext. 775)

or

Andrew Stewart

Africa and Middle East Director,

astewart@worldremit.com