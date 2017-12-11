



Mitsubishi Motors Public Relations Department http://www.mitsubishi-motors.com +81-3-6852-4275

TOKYO, Dec 11, 2017 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Motors Corporation announced that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Indonesian Government under which it will work to expand the use and availability of electric vehicles in Indonesia.This announcement will support the Indonesian Government's ambition to encourage the development of electric vehicles as part of its strategy to reduce CO2 emissions.Measures will include the Government exploring the potential for new policies and incentive programs to encourage drivers and manufacturers to adopt electric vehicles.Both the Indonesian Government and Mitsubishi Motors will also work together to conduct a joint study to examine the efficient usage of electric vehicles in Indonesia.Mitsubishi Motors will make an immediate contribution to the transition of Indonesia to a low carbon economy by providing 10 electric vehicles and four charging units to the Indonesian Ministry of Industry (MOI) and a range of other organisations, including national universities and research institutes.Osamu Masuko, Mitsubishi Motors' Chief Executive, said:"This Memorandum of Understanding is a vote of confidence by the Indonesian Government in the electric technologies of Mitsubishi Motors. At the same time, this announcement demonstrates the importance that Mitsubishi Motors places on Indonesia in our plans for future growth."We are pleased to be playing our part in helping to reduce emissions in Indonesia and in supporting its transition to a low carbon economy."The Memorandum of Understanding reflects the long-standing commitment by Mitsubishi Motors to Indonesia. The company entered the Indonesian market 46 years ago, and earlier this year opened a new factory in Bekasi Prefecture. The factory plans to provide over 3,000 jobs and has the capacity to produces 160,000 vehicles a year.The opening of the Bekasi plant demonstrates how Indonesia has become a major production hub for the corporation and is now at the heart of its work across the entire ASEAN region.About Mitsubishi MotorsMitsubishi Motors Corporation is the sixth largest automaker in Japan and the sixteenth largest in the world. It is part of the Mitsubishi keiretsu, formerly the biggest industrial group in Japan, and was formed in 1970 from the automotive division of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries. From October 2016, Mitsubishi is one-third owned by Nissan, and a part of the Renault - Nissan - Mitsubishi Alliance. For more information, please visit www.mitsubishi-motors.com/en/index.html.Source: Mitsubishi MotorsContact:Copyright 2017 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.