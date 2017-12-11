Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

EQS-News / 11/12/2017 / 13:00 UTC+8 *[For Immediate Release] /* *Union Medical Healthcare Partners with SAIF Accelerate Strategic Layout in China Initiated from Chongqing* (11 December, 2017) Union Medical Healthcare Limited ("Union Medical Healthcare" or the "Company", which together with its subsidiaries, is referred to as the "Group", SEHK stock code: 2138), the leading aesthetic medical service provider in Hong Kong, is pleased to announce that its controlling subsidiary Chongqing V'Born Medical Management Limited ("V' Born Medical") has partnered with a fund under SAIF AMC, the asset management platform of world-renowned private equity firm SAIF Partners, to commence deep capital collaboration in order to accelerate its strategic layout in the medical services market of China. SAIF Partners is one of the largest private equity firms in Asia, which invests in and manages about 200 Chinese enterprises and over 20 listed companies. SAIF Partners currently manages over US$4 billion in capital. It was accredited with the "Best Venture Capital Firm" and the "Best Growth Investment Fund" by authoritative research institution Zero2IPO Group in 2014-2016, and was honored as the "Best Venture Capital Firm" by Forbes. The collaboration is one of the recommended key investment projects in Chongqing city. The ceremony of Chongqing city opening up for investment projects was held on 8 December, with a total contracted amount of RMB114.785 billion, among which 18 projects were regarded as foreign investment, including the one from Union Medical Healthcare. Mr. Liu Guiping, Vice Mayor of Chongqing Municipality, mentioned that the investment projects ranged from various aspects including finance, insurance, aviation and logistics, aiming at establishing an international logistics hub and a functional financial centre in Chongqing city, whilst developing inland trading rules and facilitating innovation in logistics financing. Headquartered in Chongqing city, V'Born Medical plays an important role in the Group's strategic layout for China as its network of medical clinics will span across Northern China, Eastern China and Southern China, etc. V'Born Medical has established its first flagship clinic in Huarong Modern Plaza in Yubei District. The clinic is slated to commence operation in late January 2018 and will uphold the principles of professionalism, safety and effectiveness in order to provide customers with world-class products and services. *Mr. Gabriel Lee, Executive Director and Chief Operating Officer of Union Medical Healthcare* said, "Union Medical Healthcare has transformed itself from an aesthetic medical service provider into a comprehensive medical service provider with a diversified medical services portfolio. The Group will continue to consolidate its leading position in the market for aesthetic medical services and actively expand its presence in China and develop other medical services." -End- *About Union Medical Healthcare Limited* Union Medical Healthcare is principally engaged in the provision of one-stop aesthetic medical, beauty and health management solutions with 38 clinics and servicing centres across Hong Kong, the PRC and Macao as at 31 May 2017. In 2016, the Group obtained the Hong Kong Top Service Brand and opened re:HEALTH, a one-stop health management centre, to provide a full range of services and products, including comprehensive health screening, health product and health management services. The Group is the largest aesthetic medical service provider in Hong Kong in terms of revenue. The Group ranked first in Hong Kong from 2012 to 2016 in terms of the number of aesthetic injection procedures performed involving utilization of the top-six revenue-generating aesthetic medications in Hong Kong; and was the Black Diamond Provider of the transparent orthodontic device for teeth alignment, Invisalign(R), in 2015 and 2016. The Group has successfully built DR REBORN, a well-recognized brand in Hong Kong, with the reputation of being a premier provider of aesthetic medical services in Hong Kong. *For further information, please contact: iPR Ogilvy & Mather* Callis Lau / Molisa Lau / Maggie Chui / Francesca Yeung Tel: (852) 2136 6952 / 2136 6953 / 2136 8059 / 3920 7639 Fax: (852) 3170 6606 Email: umh@iprogilvy.com Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=LWRRKOWKCR [1] Document title: Mr. Gabriel Lee, Executive Director and Chief Operating Officer of Union Medical Healthcare (left) joined the contract signing ceremony of Chongqing city opening up for investment projects and had a meeting with Mr. Zhang Guoqing, Mayor of Chongqing. 11/12/2017 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Media archive at www.todayir.com 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=f17082d5cf197aacdf537a22d03bcf74&application_id=637459&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 11, 2017 00:00 ET (05:00 GMT)