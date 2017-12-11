Regulatory News:

CARBIOS (Paris:ALCRB) (Euronext Growth Paris: ALCRB), pioneer company in the field of bioplasturgy, has joined the Sustainable Packaging Coalition (SPC). This international initiative brings together more than 200-member companies, government officials and academics to make packaging more sustainable.

Using a lifecycle-based approach, SPC members work together to strengthen and advance the business case for more sustainable packaging and encourage innovation that is good for people and the environment. The foundation of the Sustainable Packaging Coalition's work is based on the principles of collaboration, education, and action. It aims to transform packaging into a system based on sustainable flow of materials and circular economy1

As a member of the SPC, CARBIOS will be able to network with organizations driving the sustainability in packaging in the United States and more globally across the entire value chain from brand owners to manufacturers, converters, collectors and recyclers, developing new strategic partnerships, exchanging information, and benefiting from broad perspectives on international trends and needs.

Jean-Claude LUMARET, CEO of CARBIOS comments: "Partnerships are essential if you want to reach the goal of improving packaging sustainability. Joining the SPC today will give us the opportunity to collaborate with industrial leaders involved in packaging and to whom we can bring a real additional value. Our enzyme-based innovations can greatly contribute to the development of circular economy and we are looking forward to working within the coalition to promote all sustainable initiatives enabling to better handle packaging life-cycle."

About CARBIOS:

CARBIOS is a young, innovative green chemistry company, whose mission is to find biological solutions to the environmental and sustainable development issues faced by industrial businesses today. CARBIOS acquired the rights to research that was conducted over a number of years by various public and private sector laboratories. By leveraging the unique properties of biological catalysts (enzymes), it has used this research as the foundation for developing innovative industrial bioprocesses that optimize the technical, economic and environmental performance of polymers (thermoplastic materials and synthetic or food-based fibers). The company has focused its efforts on a strategic application sector: plastics. CARBIOS' growth strategy is based on a clear business model of industrial value creation that targets attractive markets, develops innovative and competitive bioprocesses and licenses them to major industrial stakeholders for commercialization. CARBIOS benefits from the financial support of the leading European venture capital firm Truffle Capital. Founded in 2011, CARBIOS was granted the label "Young Innovative Company" by Bpifrance (former OSEO) and is eligible for investments by private equity mutual funds (FCPIs). For more information, please visit: www.carbios.fr

CARBIOS is eligible for the PEA-PME, a government program allowing French residents investing in SMEs to benefit from income tax rebates.

1 https://sustainablepackaging.org/

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171210005066/en/

Contacts:

CARBIOS

Benjamin Audebert

Investor Relations

+33 (0)4 73 86 51 76

contact@carbios.fr

or

ALIZE RP

Caroline Carmagnol Wendy Rigal

Press Relations

+33 (0)1 44 54 36 66 +33 (0)6 48 82 18 94

carbios@alizerp.com