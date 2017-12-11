

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's construction activity expanded the most in five months on new orders in November, data from IHS Markit showed Monday.



The Ulster Bank construction Purchasing Managers' Index rose to 56.7 in November from 54.5 in October. The score signaled that the current sequence of expansion extended to 51 months.



New orders and employment increased at stronger rates, related to improving economic conditions, stronger client confidence and efforts to expand activity.



The housing sub-sector was the best performing of those covered by the survey. Commercial activity also grew at a faster pace in November. Meanwhile, civil engineering activity continued to fall, albeit to a lesser extent than in October.



Input costs continued to rise sharply, with higher prices for raw materials reported by panelists.



Although Irish construction firms generally remained strongly confident regarding the 12-month outlook for activity, sentiment dipped again in November and was the lowest since August 2013.



