Allied Wallet, an award-winning provider of global payment services including online payment processing, mobile, and prepaid card services, has announced that it will be releasing its new SWIPE solution with a brand new, chip and pin, mobile point-of-sale (mPOS) device to the European Union and the United Kingdom in March of 2018.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171210005024/en/

Allied Wallet's new chip and pin, mPOS device for SWIPE coming in March of 2018. (Photo: Business Wire)

Allied Wallet has always led the global payments industry in technological innovation by interconnecting countries, currencies, and even different types of preferred payment methods.

As it stands, Allied Wallet enables payment acceptance in 164 different currencies in 196 countries. Their merchants can accept every major card brand along with countless alternative payment options from all over the globe.

In the first week of March 2018, Allied Wallet will release its new "chip and pin" mPOS device to enable merchants and consumers the ability to accept payments on their mobile devices.

This simple solution for accepting payments allows for complete functionality and added security for anyone who wants to accept or make payments with a smartphone.

"As the payment landscape constantly changes, the world needs a more secure solution with the scalable ability to accept more types of payment methods," said CEO Andy Khawaja, "…and that's what we're here for. That's why Allied Wallet is so successful as a fintech company. We see another need as digital payments evolve that must be filled, and our new SWIPE solution will fill that need."

The new product launch across the EU and UK is projected to increase sales by 50% in Q2 of 2018.

About Allied Wallet:

Allied Wallet continues to revolutionize the e-commerce industry by introducing new and innovative payment processing solutions for online merchants, enabling them to send and receive global payments. With PCI compliant merchant services for nearly any business size, Allied Wallet provides a state-of-the-art payment gateway to optimize online transactions. Please visit www.alliedwallet.com/.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171210005024/en/

Contacts:

Allied Wallet

A.J. Almeda

E-mail: aalmeda@alliedwallet.com

United States: (310) 424-5495