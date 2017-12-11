NetGuardians Partners With Masaref - BSC in Middle East

YVERDON-LES-BAINS, Switzerland, December 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Masaref will provide local support for both implementation and alliance

Swiss Fintech leader NetGuardians has joined forces with Masaref Business & Systems Consulting, who will provide on-the-ground support for business development in the Middle East. This partnership will give financial institutions enhanced access to NetGuardians' unique anti-fraud technology and first-class fraud prevention services.

(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/617497/NetGuardians.jpg )



With solid experience in the Middle East and North Africa, Masaref is highly regarded and trusted for their implementation of T24 core banking systems and added-value services.As a Temenos complementary solution provider for fraud prevention, NetGuardians brings solutions that fit in perfectly with Masaref's mandate.

NetGuardians is recognized for their innovative enterprise risk platform to prevent banking fraud and digitize compliance. The solution uses a patented Big Data model to correlate and analyze behaviors across the entire bank system, and applies advanced analytics capabilities to predefined out-of-the-box controls.

"We are confident that this will prove to be a very fruitful partnership," says Dr. Mohamed Goneid, Chairman of Masaref. "More Banks and Financial Institutions using T24 will finally have the peace of mind of top fraud protection." Mr. Ahmed Abdel Aziz, Masaref CEO added, "Together with NetGuardians, we will help financial institutions in the Middle East to cater for their most challenging requirements."

"Fraud is a growing concern worldwide and the Middle East is no exception," says NetGuardians Director & Board Member Olivier Trancart. "So we think that NetGuardians' expertise can really make a positive impact. Working with a local partner with Masaref's strong reputation will help grow the client base in a highly effective and efficient manner." NetGuardians' current clients in the region include Alinma Bank, Aljazira Capital and the National Bank of Kuwait.

NetGuardians Middle East Business Development Manager Abdallah Djedid echos Mr. Trancart in praise of Masaref: "Masaref was an obvious choice for a local partner given their specialization in Temenos T24 Conventional and Islamic core banking systems, into which our solution integrates rapidly and seamlessly."

ABOUT MASAREF BSC

Masaref is a major Temenos T24 implementation partner of Temenos in the Middle East. Masaref employs 35 highly specialized consultants. Masaref knowledge of the local banking products and special banking requirements in the region has been instrumental in developing country layer to provide performing local T24 Model Banks in the countries covered by Masaref. Masaref extended developments include local Central Bank and statutory reporting utilities. Masaref was granted the Best Core Banking Implementer in Egypt in 2015

ABOUT NETGUARDIANS SA

NetGuardians is a leading Fintech company recognized for its unique approach to fraud and risk assurance solutions. Their software leverages Big Data to correlate and analyze behaviors across the entire bank system - not just at the transaction level. Predefined controls enable banks to target specific anti-fraud or regulatory requirements. A controls update service ensures financial institutions benefit from ongoing protection in the face of the continually evolving risk challenges. Headquartered in Switzerland, the company has offices in Kenya, Singapore and Poland.