In December 2017, SDK received a loan from DBJ, based on the highest-level BCM rating in recognition of SDK's business continuity management.



TOKYO, Dec 11, 2017 - (JCN Newswire) - Showa Denko ("SDK"; TSE:4004) has acquired the highest-level rating from Development Bank of Japan Inc. (DBJ) for its efforts concerning disaster prevention and business continuity management (BCM). SDK acquired this rating for the second time in a row, following its first acquisition in 2012. SDK today received a loan from DBJ based on this rating.DBJ evaluates firms' efforts to prepare disaster prevention plans and strengthen BCM, as a means for minimizing damage to business assets and for enabling business continuation and smooth rehabilitation. This time, SDK is awarded the highest-level BCM rating in recognition of various steps it has taken inside and outside Japan. These steps include continuous risk reduction through comprehensive risk evaluation each year, and preparation/renewal of business continuity plans considering characteristics of products and businesses and using a model form of the head office. SDK has also been recognized for its close cooperation over many years with local governments in the area of disaster prevention.Under the ongoing medium-term business plan "Project 2020+," the Showa Denko Group is aggressively advancing into growing markets, centering on foreign countries. In the meantime, through the experience of natural disasters and others, the Group is keenly aware of its important responsibility for supplying its products as well as the impact on society in the event of a disruption in the supply. In view of the expanding scope of its business activities, the Group will continue its efforts to establish a business system resistant to disaster at home and abroad, thereby contributing toward creating a society where affluence and sustainability are harmonized.About Showa Denko K.K.Showa Denko K.K. ("SDK"; TSE:4004, US:SHWDF) is a major manufacturer and marketer of chemical products serving a wide range of fields ranging from heavy industry to the electronic and computer industries. The Petrochemicals Sector provides cracker products such as ethylene and propylene, the Chemicals Sector provides industrial and high-performance gases and chemicals and high-purity gases and chemicals for the semiconductor industry, and the Inorganics Sector provides ceramics products such as alumina, abrasive, refractory and graphite electrodes and fine carbon products. Today, the Aluminum Sector provides aluminum materials and high-value-added fabricated aluminum, the Electronics Sector provides HD media, compound semiconductors such as ultra high-bright LEDs and rare earth magnetic alloys, and the Advanced Battery Materials Department (ABM) provides lithium-ion battery components. For more information, please visit www.sdk.co.jp/english/.Source: Showa Denko K.K.Contact:Copyright 2017 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.