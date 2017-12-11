

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's business survey index of large manufacturers strengthened again in the fourth quarter, the quarterly survey by the Ministry of Finance and the Cabinet Office showed Monday.



The Business Survey Index, or BSI, for large manufacturers rose to 9.7 in the December quarter from 9.4 in the September quarter.



However, the score was forecast to fall to 5.9 in the first quarter of 2018.



The survey showed that manufacturers plan to raise their investment by 10.7 percent in the second half of FY 2017.



