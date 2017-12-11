

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (CBOE), an exchange holding company, announced that Cboe bitcoin futures or XBT began trading on Sunday, December 10, at the start of Global Trading Hours.



The opening price for XBT was $15,000 and 890 contracts were traded by 7:15 p.m. CT. Monday, December 11, will be the first full day of trading.



Cboe previously announced that all transaction fees will be waived for the whole month of December.



According to the company, the total value of all bitcoin outstanding, i.e., market capitalization, over the last five years has grown to over $262 billion from less than $1 billion, with daily notional turnover on December 8 exceeding $21 billion.



The total value of all cryptocurrency tokens outstanding is now approximately $423.7 billion.



Fellow Chicago-based CME Group will launch CME Bitcoin futures on Monday, December 18.



Bitcoin futures are considered a major milestone that shows the digital currency is being accepted by major financial exchanges.



