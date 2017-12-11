

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Genentech, a member of Swiss drug major Roche Group (RHHBY), announced that the Phase III IMmotion151 study met its co-primary endpoint of investigator-assessed progression-free survival.



The study demonstrated that the combination of TECENTRIQ (atezolizumab) and Avastin (bevacizumab) provided a statistically significant and clinically meaningful reduction in the risk of disease worsening or death in people whose disease expressed the PD-L1 protein compared with sunitinib for the first-line treatment of people who have advanced or metastatic renal cell carcinoma or mRCC.



Assessment of secondary endpoints is ongoing.



Results will be presented at an upcoming oncology conference in 2018. Top-line results from the co-primary endpoint of overall survival (OS) are not mature, the company noted.



IMmotion151 is the second successive positive Phase III study of TECENTRIQ that includes an Avastin combination component as an initial treatment. This follows the positive Phase III non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) IMpower150 study that showed TECENTRIQ and Avastin plus chemotherapy demonstrated a PFS advantage over Avastin plus chemotherapy.



Sandra Horning, chief medical officer and head of Global Product Development, said, 'We are encouraged by these results as they add to the emerging body of evidence that supports our rationale for this combination. We believe that the regimen of TECENTRIQ and Avastin may enhance the potential of the immune system in the initial treatment of advanced kidney cancer.'



The company said it will discuss these data with health authorities globally and hope to bring this combination forward as a potential new treatment option as soon as possible.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX