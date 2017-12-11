Inside Secure(Paris:INSD) (Euronext Paris: INSD), at the heart of security solutions for mobile and connected devices, and Lufthansa Technik, one of the leading providers of technical aircraft services in the world announced they are working together to protect Android and iOS applications of Lufthansa Technik's wireless IFE (Inflight Entertainment) »nice« brand systems. This includes the »nicemedia« and »nice HD« system. This extends the companies' multi-year cooperation of bringing secured IFE to the seat-box screen. Passengers can now use their own devices that enable the secured playback of protected movies and entertainment in the air.

Inside Secure brings its Content Protection Client to the partnership, a mature and robust solution combining digital rights management (DRM), code protection and media decoder technology in one software development kit (SDK). It is available on iOS, AppleTV, Android, Amazon FireTV, Tizen, Windows, and Mac, and deployed by more than 60 major OTT (over-the-top) service providers, media companies and multinational telecommunications companies. Today more than 100 million live users each day benefit from Inside Secure's Content Protection Solution to view protected premium content online or offline. For customers, the offering is future proof as Inside Secure continually innovates and updates it according to the latest requirements of studios and services, and evolves along with the device's environment.

Lufthansa Technik's »nice HD« CMS/IFE system is offered to the Business Jet manufacturer and retro-fit customers, and, offers a wide range of entertainment features. With its ability to store and distribute audio and video content, it turns the airplane cabin into a theater in the sky. The »nicemedia« system includes 75 movies and 30 TV shows, and is updated monthly with brand new content. »nicemedia« is sold by service provider Satcom Direct.

"We selected Inside Secure's Content Protection Solution because of its strong track record in video piracy protection and the ease of integration with our applications, enabling a quick time-to-market for us," said Philip von Schroeter, Senior Director OEM Business Units of Lufthansa Technik. "The experts from Inside Secure are long-established leaders in the security space, both on mobile and embedded devices and we appreciate the experience and expertise they bring."

"We are very pleased to extend our partnership with Lufthansa Technik to provide the »nice« -branded services onto passenger devices," said Simon Blake-Wilson, chief operating officer of Inside Secure. "The inflight entertainment applications give passengers the freedom to use their own devices while the security of the content can be assured. Looking forward, Inside Secure is planning to contribute further to a pleasurable flying experience with a frictionless in-app payment solution supported by major payment schemes."

Find out more about Inside Secure Content Protection Solution here:

https://www.insidesecure.com/Products/Content-Protection

For more information about »nice« please visit:

http://www.nice-system.com/

About Inside Secure

Inside Secure (Euronext Paris INSD) is at the heart of security solutions for mobile and connected devices, providing software, silicon IP, tools, services, and know-how needed to protect customers' transactions, ID, content, applications, and communications. With its deep security expertise and experience, the company delivers products having advanced and differentiated technical capabilities that span the entire range of security requirement levels to serve the demanding markets of network security, IoT and System-on-Chip security, video content and entertainment, mobile payment and banking, enterprise and telecom. Inside Secure's technology protects solutions for a broad range of customers including service providers, operators, content distributors, security system integrators, device makers and semiconductor manufacturers. For more information, visit www.insidesecure.com

About Lufthansa Technik

With some 35 subsidiaries and affiliates, the Lufthansa Technik Group is one of the leading providers of technical aircraft services in the world. Certified internationally as maintenance, production and design organization, the company has a workforce of more than 25,000 employees. Lufthansa Technik's portfolio covers the entire range of services for commercial and VIP/special mission aircraft, engines, components and landing gear in the areas of digital fleet support, maintenance, repair, overhaul, modification, completion and conversion as well as the manufacture of innovative cabin products.

For more information visit www.lufthansa-technik.com or follow us on facebook: Facebook.com/LufthansaTechnikGroup or twitter: @lhtechnik.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171210005006/en/

Contacts:

Press and investor contacts

Inside Secure

Corporate communications

Loic Hamon

EVP, Corporate Development and Communication

+33 (0) 4 42 905 905

communication@insidesecure.com

or

Inside Secure

Investor relations

Richard Vacher Detournière

General Manager CFO

+33 (0) 4 42 905 905

contactinvestisseurs@insidesecure.com

or

Lufthansa Technik AG

press.pr@lht.dlh.de