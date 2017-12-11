

BASEL (dpa-AFX) - Novartis (NVS) reported updated results from the JULIET clinical trial demonstrating sustained responses with Kymriah (tisagenlecleucel) suspension for intravenous infusion in adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. The data showed an overall response rate of 53%, with 40% achieving a complete response and 14% achieving a partial response.



In April 2017, the US FDA granted Breakthrough Therapy designation to Kymriah based on data from the JULIET study. In October 2017, Novartis submitted an application to the FDA for Kymriah in adult patients with r/r diffuse large B-cell lymphoma who are ineligible for or relapse after autologous stem cell transplant, followed by an application to the European Medicines Agency in November for Kymriah for the treatment of adult patients with r/r DLBCL who are ineligible for ASCT, and for children and young adults with r/r B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.



'While immediate response to treatment is a marker for efficacy, patients and physicians need treatment options that provide sustained responses over time with a consistent safety profile,' said Samit Hirawat, Head, Novartis Oncology Global Drug Development.



Kymriah will be manufactured for each individual patient using their own cells at the Novartis Morris Plains, New Jersey facility. The company has successfully demonstrated a 22-day turnaround time for manufacturing Kymriah in the commercial setting.



