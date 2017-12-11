

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Estonia's trade deficit increased in October from last year, data from Statistics Estonia showed Monday.



The trade gap widened to EUR 159 million in October from EUR 141 million in the previous year. Exports from Estonia totaled EUR 1.1 billion and imports to Estonia came in at EUR 1.3 billion.



Exports and imports grew 11 percent each on a yearly basis.



This year Finland has been the most important trade partner for Estonia, the statistical office said. In October, exports to Finland increased by 18 percent and imports from Finland by 15 percent.



