Azeus Convene Expands its Presence to Over 40 Countries

LONDON, Dec. 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- With the recent acquisition of clients in previously untapped countries, Azeus Convene has succeeded in expanding its footprint to more than 40 countries worldwide as of November, 2017. From building a strong foundation in the United Kingdom, Azeus Convene has branched out to African and Asian countries like Uganda, Bangladesh, and Indonesia, to name a few.

Jerry Chua, Marketing Head for Convene, owes this latest achievement to the company's consistent hard work and dedication further stating that "our sales and marketing teams have enabled our substantial growth." He added that "credit also goes to the development team for delivering an innovative product that clients love to use."

As a leading board and enterprise meeting solution, Azeus Convene allows organizations to have productive and efficient meetings whether it's across the room or across the world.

Convene is easy to use while offering powerful features that facilitate collaboration and organize the meeting process from start to finish.

Accessible on all platforms and devices (iOS, Android, Windows, and Mac), all meeting documents and confidential files are kept safe and secure with its enterprise-grade security.

With its key features and customer-centric approach, it has received awards and recognition from internationally acclaimed organizations such as Best in Biz International and IT Europa. This year, Convene was dubbed as the Most Innovative Product/Service awardee by the Golden Peacock Awards - edging out 400 entries from other public, private, and government enterprises.

Moving forward, Chua stated that Azeus Convene's vision is still yet to be fully realized. "Our goal is to be the number one choice for board and enterprise communications in five years or less," he shared. As its list of clients in both the private and public sector grows globally, so does Azeus Convene. Capitalizing on the increasing need for board portals among small and large organizations alike, Chua adds that "being a top-tier board portal provider is now within sight."

Azeus Convene plans to meet the demand and continually improve its product by treating its clients as partners, taking their feedback as points of enhancement.

About Azeus

Azeus is a leading IT services provider with more than 25 years of experience in successfully delivering IT solutions.Since 2003, Azeus has been appraised at the highest level (Level 5) of the Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI) for Software Development.

About Azeus Convene



Azeus Convene is an innovative and multi-awarded board portal solution for secure and efficient communications that enables boards and committees in over 40 countries - including FTSE 100, Fortune 500, financial institutions, governments, and non-profit organizations to streamline meetings, collaborate effectively, and protect confidential information.

