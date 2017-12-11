

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks look set to open higher on Monday as stronger-than-expected U.S. job growth figures for November as well as progress in Brexit talks added to optimism about global growth.



That said, overall gains may remain muted ahead of key policy meetings of the Federal Reserve, Bank of England, the European Central Bank and the Swiss National Bank due this week.



The Federal Reserve is expected to raise its benchmark interest rate for the fifth time since the financial crisis, while the Bank of England is widely expected to leave interest rates unchanged.



No change in policy is expected from the European Central Bank and the Swiss National Bank.



Property website Rightmove reported earlier today that it expects U.K. house prices to rise at a slower pace next year. House price growth is expected to cool to 1 percent in 2018, the slowest rise since 2011.



Meanwhile, violent protests continue in the Middle East condemning U.S. President Donald Trump's steps on Jerusalem's status.



Asian stock markets are broadly higher, gold held little changed and the dollar edged up against its rivals while oil pulled back amid supply worries on data showing a rise in the U.S. oil rig count for a third consecutive week.



U.S. stocks rose on Friday as upbeat jobs data added to optimism about the economy and reinforced expectations of an interest rate rise next week.



Positive sentiment was also generated by news that both the House and the Senate passed a stopgap spending bill, giving lawmakers time to negotiate a longer-term spending bill.



The Dow gained half a percent and the S&P 500 added 0.6 percent to reach fresh record closing highs while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index advanced 0.4 percent.



European markets hit one-week high on Friday after the U.K. reached a divorce deal with the European Union, setting stage to move on to future trade talks post-Brexit.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index gained 0.7 percent, with banks leading the surge after global financial regulators agreed on the new banking regulations in Frankfurt.



The German DAX climbed 0.8 percent, France's CAC 40 index rose 0.3 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 rallied 1 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX