Riga, Latvia, 2017-12-11 08:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Date Event Shortname Issuer Market ================================================================================ 11.12.2017 Additional LVGB00372 Valsts Kase / Treasury RIG listing/admission 2A of Latvia -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 11.12.2017 Extraordinary General PRF1T PRFoods TLN Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 11.12.2017 Government securities LTGCB0N02 Lietuvos Respublikos VLN auction 0C Vyriausybe LTGNB0N02 0C -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 12.12.2017 Dividend payment date OLF1R Olainfarm RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 12.12.2017 Coupon payment date BREB06152 Baltic RE Group RIG 0A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 12.12.2017 Dividend payment date SAF1R SAF Tehnika RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 13.12.2017 Extraordinary General RSU1L Rokiškio suris VLN Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 14.12.2017 Dividend ex-date OLF1R Olainfarm RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15.12.2017 Dividend record date OLF1R Olainfarm RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15.12.2017 Maturity date ELEK02801 Latvenergo RIG 7A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15.12.2017 Coupon payment date ELEK02801 Latvenergo RIG 7A --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



For more information please visit full investor calendar: http://www.nasdaqbaltic.com/market/?pg=calendar&lang=en



Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) http://www.nasdaqbaltic.com/



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.